Xenotransplantation: The pros and cons

XENOTRANSPLANTATION — putting animal organs into humans — is a hot topic in the world of science and has many experts predicting that it can solve the global organ donor shortage. It picked up steam late last year when it was reported that a pig’s kidneys were transplanted into the body of a brain-dead person. And in January, doctors in the US performed the first ever pig-to-human heart transplant. Although transplant surgeon Dr Malcolm Samuel finds the latest scientific advancements significant, he prefers to err on the side of caution.
“It is interesting but it’s early days, so there needs to be caution. We have to make sure that the science is precise and that what we’re doing isn’t going to cause any harm,” says Samuel, who doesn’t expect to see the benefits of xenotransplantation in his career.
In the case of the pig’s kidneys that were transplanted into the brain dead patient late last year, the pig’s genes had been edited.
While there is a lot of research into gene alteration and modification, it remains a tricky issue. Even if the technology were to become available tomorrow it would be very costly, adds Samuel.
Besides the cost of the technology, transplanting a foreign organ into a human comes with several risks. There is the risk of rejection and further damage to the individual.
Also, one has to make sure that the animal’s organ is free of disease otherwise one may be transferring animal disease into a human, says Samuel. There have been cases where rabies has been transmitted from animals to humans.
Religious views major factor
“That’s why human donors have to be thoroughly vetted because you can transmit rabies and various other infections. You can transmit cancer - there have been cases of undetected cancer that was passed from organ donors to recipients.
“So while xenotransplantation offers a glimmer of hope, I’m not going to get too excited about it. It can be a potentially good thing if it comes to fruition but we have to be careful,”he stresses.
There is also the matter of ethics, adds Samuel. What do potential recipients think about receiving a pig’s organs is a question worth asking, he says.
The patient’s religious views are also a major factor. If one were to take everything into consideration — the technology, cost, ethics and social implications — it may be quite some time before xenotransplantation becomes part of our vocabulary here in T&T.
“The news we are seeing about xenotransplantation are just initial baby steps but I think it’s still a long way before it becomes viable and mainstream,” says Samuel.
Rather than resting one’s hope on xenotransplantation that is still many years away, Samuel says the emphasis should be on raising awareness about organ donation among the population.
“We have barely scraped the surface of what we can achieve if people were more educated and aware of the possibility of becoming an organ donor,” says Samuel.
“Kidney disease is a big problem, it’s not going away, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. So organ donation awareness is key.
“We have legislation that governs it and the infrastructure is in place. We need the awareness and the desire of people who want to help.”
There are currently around 1800 - 2000 persons on dialysis in T&T, for such ones a kidney transplant is the best treatment.
“Opt-in” system
Here in T&T we have an “opt-in” donation policy whereby one can opt to become a donor. In some countries there is the “opt-out” system in which everyone is assumed to be a potential organ donor upon their death unless their family specifically states otherwise.
As a result, in Spain, there is a very high rate of deceased organ donation.
This system opens a wider pool of potential donors rather than the opt-in system which involves a rigorous approval process, says Samuel.
He explained that here in T&T most people have refused to donate their dead relatives’ organs when approached by medical staff, therefore it can take years before a kidney patient can receive a kidney from a deceased donor.
The overwhelming majority of transplants are from live donors.
The poor rate of deceased organ donation in T&T is the result of a lack of awareness, taboos and misconceptions, cultural and religious beliefs.
As far as Samuel is aware the world’s major religions do not forbid organ donation and considers it a final act of charity.
Persons who are exploring organ donation have two options; they can become a live donor or they can add their name to the deceased organ donor list.
The process in either case is straightforward. Interested persons can contact the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) at 663-7663 or visit the unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope where they can fill out and submit a donor application form and receive an Organ Donor Card which will indicate their desire to have their kidneys donated upon their death. It is important for people to speak with family members about their wishes.
Those who wish to become a living donor in order to donate a kidney to a family member or friend must submit to a battery of tests to verify their suitability. Any person over the age of 18 can become an organ donor.