Xhaiden's 1st soca parang

Xhaiden Darius is literally shining the light on the path forward for calypso music.

The diminutive six-year-old is emerging head over shoulders as a forerunner for the genre, with his innate onstage charisma and charm.

The Point Fortin-born calypso tot’s star power was on full display at the launch of the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) “Mother of all Carnivals 2023”, held on November 5, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Xhaiden also recently threw his hat in the Christmas ring, with the release of his debut soca parang “Get Up & Jam”. written and produced by The Calypso Nite (Myron Bruce), the track is an instant children’s Yuletide hit.

“It is my first soca parang and I think it’s safe to say it would not be my last. What I love most about working with Uncle Myron is that he doesn’t make it feel like work. I am always excited to take that drive from Point Fortin up to the studio even though I don’t like long drives. I love the vibe of the soca parang and I love Christmas! Anything to bring Christmas cheer,” young Xhaiden beamed during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.

That genuine enthusiasm and love for music is half of the reason for his immediate success. One must look no further than his name to understand the other half of the Xhaiden X-factor. Pronounced “Zay-den”, his Christian name means cleansing beam of light.

The Point Fortin RC second year pupil, who shares a birthday with the late calypso icon Lord Kitchner (Aldwyn Roberts), says his musical light began manifesting before he could even speak.

“My mom told me before I could even talk properly, I developed a habit of singing everything. My teachers would ask me a question and I would sing the answer. I was born into music,” a confident Xhaiden told the Kitcharee.

A mother’s love

Surrounded by musicians his entire life, he rates his mother, seasoned calypsonian Tameika Darius, as his biggest influence. Tameika has played a major role in her son’s musical development and he has already learned the value of her inputs.

“Having a singer for a mom is great for me. My mommy is my idol and she always inspires me by saying ‘you will be better than me, baby’. She knows exactly what to listen for and how to help me improve on my weak areas. I will say it’s like living with an expert,” he chuckled.

Like a good student Xhaiden says he grabs every opportunity to watch his teacher in action.

“I’ve never missed any of my mom’s performances. Mommy keeps showing me the video on social media from her performance in Fyzabad where I stole the show dancing in front the stage at three years old. I knew that one day mommy would be accompanying me to performances,” he added with a smile.

The day when the teacher let the student shine came in July of 2021, after his grandmother pushed him to enter “The Voice of La Brea” singing competition.

“It took some convincing my mom because she thought the age group was too wide, but my granny knew I was capable. Long story short, I went on to win the 12-and-under category. From there, my dream was to sing on a real stage, then I started to dream bigger and bigger. I wanted to sing to an actual audience, then I wanted to be accompanied by a band like mommy,” he beamed.

Xhaiden was able to live that dream at the Lord Kitchner entennial celebrations earlier this year. The tiny kaiso tyke was asked to open the show with his original “Kitchy Say” at the Arima Angel Harps panyard, in full accompaniment by the police band.

Xhaiden says he does see a real future in the music he makes. While he acknowledges forging a career in calypso and soca music will require a Herculean effort, he believes having his mother at his side will not only make the journey easier but more fulfilling.

“I see music as a serious career path. I may be young, but I see all the hard work and dedication my mom puts into getting me ready for my performances. It’s fun for me because she takes the hard part away,” he concluded.

Good luck Xhaiden, we can’t wait to see what you do next!

