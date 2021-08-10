You know my brother, Umba?

Ah wish ah was younger. Ah wish was younger. Make de ting stronger.”
So chanted the Mighty Sparrow from a wheelchair to a large scattering of cheering calypso fans, following his hour-and-a-half-long performance at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in Manhattan, New York, USA, last Wednesday.
Sparrow, real name Dr Slinger Franciso, treated his adoring audience to full verse and chorus performances of 12 of his calypso standards, including “Mr Walker”, “Obeah Wedding”, “Bois Bande”, “Bag Ah Sugar”, Sa Sa Ye”, “Mae Mae”, “No Money, No Love” and “Pussy Cat”, among others.
“We love you Sparrow!” shouted one exuberant female member of the audience when the calypso king was wheeled centre stage and helped into a waiting chair.
“Hey, hey, what’s up with you?” Sparrow responded, evoking loud cheers.
“We are happy to present, for your better entertainment this evening here, the supreme, serenading calypso king of the world...now, you know who this guys is? The Mighty...the Mighty...okay,” he continued with a coy smile as their cheers grew even louder.
Sparrow, who turned 86 on July 9, was originally scheduled to appear on that date, but his concert had to be postponed due to a severe thunderstorm in the city’s tri-state area.
Sparrow assured the couple hundred gathered stage-side in New York City and the thousands more logged on to the online stream back home here in T&T and across the globe that the inclement weather was the only reason he could not perform.
“Ah doh know why some people does want to believe what they want to believe, but they don’t want to believe the right thing. But ah know ah lot of people who wanted to believe this one had to believe again...start meh now,” he said cueing bandleader Lane Steinberg into the opening notes of his 1974 classic, “Sparrow Dead”.
Notably, Sparrow did not acknowledge the passing of calypso songwriter Winsford “Joker” Devine, who penned several of the songs he performed on the night. Joker, who passed away on June 22, had long lamented a lack of acknowledgement, both financially and verbally from Sparrow for his work.
Lincoln Arts Center:
‘He is an icon’
Earlier, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts senior director Jordana Leigh called the venerable calypsonian a “living legend”, adding that it was “a true personal honour” to have him grace its stage.
Sparrow was selected by the acclaimed performing arts centre as the first act of its “Restart Stages” concert series.
“This is such an honour for us and truly a personal honour for me. We’ve had the pleasure of presenting the Mighty Sparrow here before, both on this stage and across campus.
“He is a legend, he is an icon, his career spans decades, and we thought about how do we bring the arts back to New York City? How do we bring life back? How do we bring culture back? We thought we must present the Mighty Sparrow,” Leigh said to rousing applause.
Sparrow gave the Lincoln Center crowd an education in calypso double entendre, first assuring them that they would be hard-pressed “to find any meat sweeter than saltfish”, and later warning them against venturing “deep into the heart of the Baluba”.
“My grandfather tell me what to do and when to do it. Whey your grandfather tell you? Nutting...well, listen to my grandfather,” he said, cueing the band into his 1992 crowd-pleaser, “Saltfish”.
“It eh have a man in de audience that could tell me that eh true,” Sparrow said with his trademark cackle following the performance.
Later switching tempos to his 1967 classic, “Congo Man”, he told of his brother Umba’s infamous appetite for white meat.
“Yuh know Umba?” Sparrow playfully asked an unidentified Caucasian lady sitting next to him, helping turn the pages to his lyric sheet.
“If it was me, ah woulda let dem go, but meh brother was hungry! Hungry! Hungry! He exclaimed, pointing at his two Caucasian back-up singers, Rambert Block and Erica Smith and further riling the vociferous audience in the process.
Fittingly, calypso music’s golden voice ended his set with his 1956 global hit, “Jean & Dinah”, inspiring the formation of a long, winding conga line in the crowd.
Steinberg utilised the song’s bridge to acknowledge the collection of accomplished musicians sharing the stage with the calypso legend on the night, including Dave Foster on acoustic guitar, Charly Roth on keyboards, the exceptional Phillip Nichols on grand piano, Tom Shad on bass guitar and the vibrant horn section of Buford O’Sullivan on trombone, Jeff Hudgins on alto sax and Pam Fleming on trumpet.
Sparrow meanwhile scatted jazz style atop those introductions, and went off into a musical world of his own with some elaborate vocal horns that drew more cheers from his audience.
Helped back into his wheelchair, he waved them adieu and left the stage with his reputation as the Calypso King of the World very much intact.