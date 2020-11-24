Your rights as an employer

There is a serious gap within the industrial relations system in Trinidad and Tobago. With this in mind, A Practical Guide to Industrial Relations for HR Administrators in Trinidad and Tobago, written by Vidhya Chandool, is designed to fill this gap.
Chandool, a legal consultant and attorney-at-law, has worked as an industrial relations consultant and has developed the manual for persons involved in industrial relations, human resource officers and mid-level managers.
Since its launch in October, the book has been wildly successful and has sold out within weeks.
Chandool said the easy-to-read book has not only changed the lives of those who read it, but has also impacted her life in a positive way.
The consultant-turned-author said if it wasn’t for her father, she may not have been alive to write the book, having been diagnosed with cancer three times.
In June 2005, she was diagnosed with thyroid/papillary cancer. She had throat surgery in May and again in June 2005 to remove the nodule, and did the requisite treatment.
In 2006, the cancer was back and she had throat surgery again in February 2006 to remove more nodules.
In all, she has had thyroid cancer twice after the first event, the last time being in 2011.
Chandool said her father thought the stress of the job was killing her. He offered to pay her four months’ salary to stay home and think about what she wanted from life.
She agreed to do that and, ironically, he died two months after that. She said she subsequently discovered he had felt so strongly about her health that he had already put the money into her account.
Chandool said she has been in remission for eight years. She said it was then that she realised if she didn’t change the way she lived, she would certainly not survive to old age.
Chandool became an attorney in 1989, and practised mainly as an advocate attorney.
From 1992 to April 1998, she worked in the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority, providing advice on various areas of law to the public at large, as well as representing Legal Aid clients at the High Court level, as well as lecturing to various government bodies, secondary schools and organisations on legal rights.
Chandool joined the Personnel Department (office of the Chief Personnel Officer) in September 1998 and was director of legal services from 2001 to 2010.
During the 12 years she worked there, she gained extensive experience in industrial relations, particularly in dealing with the public service and with unions/associations.
She also dabbled in theatre and is still a member of the National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
Chandool said she left the Government in December 2010. She said she became a consultant so she could control the kind of work she did, and have a better quality of life and honour her father who had such faith in her.
She made the decision to work from home, so when Covid-19 happened, she had been working from home since 2011 so it was not a huge transition for her.
Chandool is also a chairperson of one of the disciplinary tribunals of the Service Commission Department that deal with disciplinary issues in the public service.
In discussing the reason she wrote the book, Chandool said, “Because of all of the training I was doing with organisations, I could see the gaps in knowledge in management and the HR officers.
“I felt there should be some manual that would guide persons working in the area of industrial relations so that they would do the right thing.”
It also bothered her that there is an Industrial Court in Trinidad and Tobago, but no book had been written dedicated to cases coming out of that court.
Chandool also explained how she thought the book would be used. “The book is specifically designed for persons involved in industrial relations, many of whom come into the jobs without any practical formal preparation in industrial relations.
It can also be used by small businesses where seeking legal advice for small matters would be financially difficult for them.
It is anticipated that it would provide them with guidance in dealing with employee/employer issues in a very user-friendly way.
She indicated she used graphics on the main elements/issues so that the book would be visually interesting and the main points would be more memorable.
She also used cases from the Industrial Court to provide examples of how certain matters have been dealt with by the court. “It is basically an introduction to understanding industrial relations, and gives the manager/HR officer a point to start from so they are not so intimidated by the area.”
Chandool said she did a lot of research while working on the book, but she felt the biggest impact on her came from the launch itself.
In September, she posted her book cover and contents pages, and said the book was coming out soon and that anyone who was interested in pre-ordering should send her an e-mail.
She said she expected to get 25 orders, but within two days she had 80 pre-orders; and by the time the book was actually available for sale at the beginning of October, she had 150 pre-orders.
The original print order of 250 has already sold out and she had to do another print order.
Chandool said that made her aware of how desperately people need information in this area. She was also surprised and touched by the support from the legal fraternity, as many lawyers bought books.
“The feedback has been good, as people really like the book and find it easy to read,” She said.
Chandool started writing the book in August 2018, and finished by July 2019.
By 2020, the book was ready to be published. She said a lot of effort went into ensuring the book was well researched. She said she had some free time because a lot of the projects she was supposed to do in 2018 were put on hold.
She said she is not very good at doing nothing, so she decided to just start reading all the cases from the Industrial Court and making notes so that when she had a trial, she would be prepared and it would save time since she wouldn’t have to do the research then.
Chandool indicated she started making notes on the cases, and then realised she had started writing whole chapters. She was clear she wanted the book to be user-friendly and have graphics to explain the main points, but she couldn’t find a graphic artist who was a right fit for her and the book until she found Gabriella D’abreau, who she said is an excellent graphic artist.
Writing the book itself was very enjoyable, but the editing was very frustrating, as she had to check everything 100 times, she said.
She said Covid-19 showed the gaps and challenges in policies and performance management.
“Covid-19 has turned everything on its head. It is not something we prepared for.
Some of the major challenges facing employers and employees include performance management of persons working from home.
Policies had to be changed to treat with the new circumstances, and employees had to be made aware of the new policies being applied.
Producing the necessary deliverables and meeting targets became vital to some organisations’ continued operations.
Maintaining discipline during this period was difficult. People were a little demoralised by everything going on, and then employees have challenges as schools are not physically open so children are at home, some of whom are too young to leave unattended.
Also, parents working from home have to contend with toddlers and other children in their workspace during their working hours. It’s difficult for them.
On the other hand, there are employees taking advantage of the situation and not showing up for work on the day they are rostered, and treating the days they are not rostered like being on vacation.
Many businesses are going under financially because they cannot do the kind of business they did before and are forced to lay off workers.
“It is a very difficult situation,” Chandool said.
“Knowledge is power and it helps to know your rights and also what is expected of you as an employee and an employer. It is a two-way street.
“The book shows the rights and responsibilities of both sides. I hope that if employers and employees know what constitutes good industrial relations practice, they will choose to do the right thing. It would lead to a more harmonious working environment,” she said.
A Practical Guide to Industrial Relations for HR Administrators in Trinidad and Tobago is available at Charrans in Valpark Plaza and RIK Bookstores.
For more information, contact the author at vchandool@gmail.com.