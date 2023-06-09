Youth Club gets busy with bees

bees

A little smoke helps keep the bees calm

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Youth Club Organisation, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and beekeeper and local trainer Gladstone Solomon, held the programme, Introduction to Beekeeping, which was geared towards engaging young people and equipping them with knowledge on beekeeping, as well as training experience in the field.

bees 2

working together in the field

The Police Youth Club Organisation focuses on positive youth engagement, in an attempt to mould youths to become productive law-abiding, well-rounded citizens.

Programmes, such as the one on beekeeping, also aid in curbing idleness, crime and criminality within communities through constructive, practical and positive engagement.

The beekeeping programme, which began in January, concluded in June.

Twenty participants graduated from the programme, becoming certified beekeepers.

Participants came from several youth clubs, including Charlotteville, Roxborough, Mt St George, Scarborough, Canaan/Bon Accord, and Signal Hill.

Among the information learned was the importance of bees and environmental stewardship, the preservation and conservation of pollinators, biodiversity conservation, and honey production.

The apiary is located in Bacolet.

UNDP provided US$50,000 in funding to the Youth Club, through the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), to facilitate the beekeeping project, specifically this youth apiculture programme.

The funding was used to establish two training apiaries, one in Trinidad and one in Tobago.

—Photos: THA

