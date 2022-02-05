Youthful Exuberance A shift in focus brings new peace

Rikki Jai and his wife have, Shelly Ann, have undoubtedly discovered the fountain of youth and they seem intent on keeping it all to themselves.
Jai, who turns 58 this September, looks a man half that age in his latest music video releases, “I Don’t Want to Live Alone” and “Old Time Sake”. The latter features an equally youthful Shelly Ann.
The man born Samraj Jaimungal in Friendship Village, San Fernando, says their youthful appearance is a credit to a newfound, stress-free way of existence.
“Fountain of youth?” Jai laughed incredulously when he spoke to the Kitcharee last week.
“Is no secret man, just been living life lately on my terms and trying my best to wiggle out of the rat race that affected me for years when I was winning competitions and worrying about airplay, or lack thereof,” the nine-time Chutney Soca Monarch continued earnestly.
Jai says he has found peace by “shifting his focus to what’s most important”: family.
“I have shifted focus on what’s most important in my life and the life of my wife and kids, and I have decided that staying positive and looking at the solutions rather than problems and letting the universe do what it does best are what is best for me. Essentially, I have lessened my stress and just been enjoying time with my family first and foremost,” he revealed.
Creating a youthful sound
That zen approach has had a noticeable effect on his sound as well. Jai’s two 2022 releases are already proving fan favourites. The self-written and co-produced with Rishi Lakhan “I Don’t Want to Live Alone” is topping chutney charts across the region. While the Jason “Shaft” Bishop-written and Red Boyz-produced “Old Time Sake” is already a hummable ear worm.
“It’s based on true life experience. Two of my workers in New York, I would constantly see them on their phones and when questioned as to why, they would relay to me the horrors of leaving Guyana to come New York to make a better life whilst leaving loved ones back home and, of course, the loneliness that ensues. The conversation led me to think of a song,” Jai started about the former.
The “I Don’t Want To Live Alone” music video, which imagery features Jai surrounded by mannequins while on the phone with a woman in lingerie, was directed by T&T-born Nirmal Singh, a student at New York School of Cinematography.
“I called him up and he and a few of his school friends came up with the suggestion to do a video different from the normal storyboard type, currently done by most of the chutney artistes with outdoor scenes and drones, but rather do a more abstract approach and shoot inhouse in a set in Manhattan,” Jai explained.
The impressive, “big-budget” look of the “Old Time Sake” music video, meanwhile, is down to the brilliance of his niece, Florida-based filmmaker Shakira The Director. Jai said including his wife in the video was a nice touch, given that she was part inspiration for the song during his discussions with Bishop.
“Since the pandemic hit I had been in touch with Shaft and we were tossing ideas back and forth. I had been telling him about my memories of me and my wife and our family and friends and the way we used to lime for Carnival, and I suggested he write a song about the times we used to have. Shaft is that guy that takes your thoughts and puts into song. He came up with the song, giving it a slight twist and making it into a love story gone bad. I fell in love with the lyrics and the melody instantly and immediately sent it off to De Red Boyz and the rest is history,” he revealed.
Working with his niece, Shakira The Director and collaborating with long-time friend and bar owner Jason Baboolal made the shoot a true family affair, he related.
“She had been telling me about her new business venture, and if I wanted to do a music video to call her up. Not being able to come home to shoot made heading to Florida to get the feel of the parties and that sea and sand tropical feel the best option. So she made all the arrangements and me and the wifey headed down from New York and shot the video in a day. Jason willingly agreed to accommodate us with food and drinks, and I even did a Christmas parang party the same night at the bar,” he said.
Freedom to create
Making music outside the constraints of a Carnival season has been a “big relief” Jai said. Setting his own deadlines on releases has made for a better product, he insists.
“Not having to deal with timelines definitely is a big relief for the creative process since there is no rush to meet deadlines, except your own. We are now like the rest of the major music in the world just being put out when the time is right, and the music is where one feels it should be,” he said.
Still, he says he feels the “heartbreak” of there not being the festival in the traditional sense due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
“It’s heart-breaking to not be in Carnival or not have a Carnival. I have spent my whole life musically in Carnival, but the times have changed and so must we. We as a people must look at the good of the whole country first. Covid still haunts our people and the country in a horrible way, and so we must pay close attention to its eradication or its being better controlled before we go back to that state of normalcy we used to enjoy. I wait with bated breath for that return.
Jai said he was happy to see that some events, especially the Chutney Soca Monarch, will be staged under current health guidelines and regulations. The National Carnival Commission (NCC) also recently outlined a plan for an abridged Carnival celebration in 2022 billed as “A Taste of Carnival”.
“It’s very crucial for the entertainment sector and the promoters to find ways to keep the artistes and the culture alive, and the more innovative they can be, the better things can get once we return to that state of normalcy,” he said.
Jai says instead of going against the grain, he is choosing to flow with he universe. He has a power soca and a song about the pandemic to release in the coming weeks, as well as collaborations with artistes from India for later in the year.
“I am rolling with the punches where this pandemic is concerned and just living one day at a time, giving thanks and praises for my life for being alive and for being able to still fulfil my life’s passion as a musician, together with being a husband, a father and friend to many. I am living life on my terms, on my time and in accordance with the will of the universe. Om Shanti,” he concluded.