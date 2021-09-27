IN January 2020, the Youth Government Trinidad and Tobago (YGTT) created the Academy for Diplomacy to train and upskill young people. However, due to Covid-19, the academy has taken its operations fully online via the Learning Management System (LMS).
One of the courses available via the YGTT LMS is their new Energy Web Series, which was developed in collaboration with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago. The Web series consists of 13 videos filled with content for young persons to achieve an in-depth understanding of the republic’s energy sector.
YGTT is an organisation that provides a platform for individuals aged 18-35 years to use an elected voice to foster national change through action-oriented representation.
Speaking with the Express, Governor of Public Administration and Communications, Odessa Fortune, said the free Learning Management System is aimed at the development of young people in areas such as public speaking, leadership development and public relations.
“The Youth Government Trinidad and Tobago in January 2020 created the Academy for Diplomacy to train and upskill young people. The academy was meant to make courses such as leadership development, public speaking, and public relations accessible to young people across the nation. Initially designed to offer in-person learning, this initiative has been reinvented as a result of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“YGT launched its new website as part of its 2020-2021 strategic plan. The website includes an LMS with online courses to engage young people and organisations in drafting policy, understanding Parliament practice and procedures, and leadership development. The courses are placed in categories such as business, art and culture, agriculture and energy.
“All online courses are pre-recorded to allow course participants to access the courses anytime, anywhere and at their own pace. Each month two courses will be added to reach our goal of 50 courses by the end of 2021,” Fortune said.
Fortune said the e-learning industry has grown rapidly and gives participants more options for learning. “More so because of restrictions in free movement brought about by the occurrence of Covid-19. The creation of this e-learning platform will make learning fun, interesting and more accessible.
“The platform gives participants more options for learning, more resources, and the flexibility to learn anywhere and at any time. Most people have access to a smartphone and now they will have access to education in the palm of their hands. Our course content is developed by highly trained lecturers so participants have access to an educational experience of exceptional quality through the Youth Government TT Learning Management System. Through the LMS we also play a role in the creation of jobs, by providing an avenue for supplementary income for teaching professionals,” Fortune said.
Log in and enrol
Persons interested in enrolling in available programmes can log on to https://youthgovtt.com/. Once courses are completed participants will receive a verified certificate, which is generated by the website, so they may celebrate their achievement.
Functions of the website include.
The LMS platform features the following list of functions to successfully ensure that the end user has an excellent learning experience.
The functions of the website include:
Lectures and student portal.
E-learning programmes for auditory and visual learners
Reporting of e-learner’s progress and system administrator reports.
Webinar tab for hosting organisations’ virtual events.
An e-commerce store that features organisations’ products and their partners.
E-learning certificates.
Question and answer section for each course.
Exam and assignments for each course.
Question and answer tab for submission of questions to the course lecturer.
Wipay online payment system.