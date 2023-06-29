YUMA goes ‘On Tour’ for Carnival 2024

Exposing the local masquerader to the energy and essence of some of the world’s most renowned and subscribed festivals.
That’s the purpose behind mas band YUMA’s Carnival 2024 concept, On Tour—A World to Celebrate, says bandleader Tanya Gomes.
YUMA is set to unveil the costuming for the keenly awaited presentation at the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road, on Sunday night.
Gomes says the display will feature elements from the world-famous Belgium electronic festival Tomorrowland and annual American music and arts showcase Coachella, alongside lesser known but equally impactful celebrations like the annual African courtship ritual of Guérewol practised in Niger.
“It’s really about us bringing festival and celebrations from around the world to life. Yes, we all know Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival is the greatest show on earth, but we are going out to seek another journey.
“We have been to festivals across the world like Tomorrowland and Coachella, as well as unique celebrations like the African Guérewol festival which is about finding a mate. We want our people to be able to see and feel the essence of those celebrations, so we are bringing it to life here for Carnival 2024,” Gomes told the Express yesterday morning.
YUMA’s global concept follows their return to mas at the Mother of All Carnivals earlier this year. Gomes says their post-pandemic presentation, Awakened Treasure, was a new experience as they faced a “masquerader in a different mind space”.
“People on the whole changed. They were not in the same mind space as they were pre-pandemic,” Gomes said.
“People who didn’t play mas in 20 years came back out to play, saying they wanted to feel that energy again. There were also a lot of newbies—Carnival virgins, as I call them. It was eye-opening and emotional for us to see first-hand what it meant to them to be on the road for Carnival, literally not knowing what was going to happen in the world next and if it would be their last opportunity in a while to play mas,” she added.
Musing over the modern masquerader
Mas must continue to evolve to meet the needs of the modern masquerader, Gomes said.
The experienced mas maker placed today’s revellers into two categories on opposite sides of the spectrum based on age and experience, with contrasting wants and needs.
“The younger masquerader, the TikTok user, has been conditioned to want everything quicker than normal. If something is happening or trending elsewhere, they would expect that to happen here immediately.
“The older masquerader, Facebook and Instagram user, is different. They want quality (over speed). For us as a band it’s continuous gauging between those ends of the spectrum,” Gomes explained.
The one constant, regardless of where they fall on the spectrum, is all masqueraders expect their band to evolve as quickly as the world around them, Gomes added.
“Everything has to evolve. You now have the introduction of an AI where you can change something (in a design) with the click of a button. Masqueraders are expecting bands to evolve as quickly as the world is, but you could never let go of the rebellious story that we (Carnival) came from.
“It is up to the bands to educate the new masquerader. Some people care more about the story, and some don’t fully grasp it, but it’s a basic concept they should all be exposed to,” she said.
Despite their best efforts, modern bands like YUMA have been heavily criticised by Carnival purists for their revealing “bikini and beads” mas. Gomes says the naysayers have never slowed her progress because she has long embraced the concept of “remaining true to myself”.
“Any single band that doesn’t have a lot of fabric going on faces that criticism. They say it’s demoralising, we going out there with nothing on, and what has Carnival come to? But it’s just like fashion. Fashion designs evolve, sometimes it’s sheer, sometimes polka dots are in, and other times stripes are hot.
“For us it’s all about balancing what the masquerader wants while staying true to who we are as a band. They have said all sorts of things about us: first we were too young, then too Afrocentric. At a point we were too gay. There is nothing we have faced that we have not overcome,” she beamed.
Gomes says YUMA continues to pride itself as a place where every creed and race can find an equal place.
“We have always been inclusive and catered for other body types as well. That has and remains our tradition. Trinidad Carnival 2024 is approaching, and we hope it is bigger and grander than 2023. We need that as a nation,” Gomes concluded.