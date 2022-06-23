YUMA takes the lead for 2023

Nervous excitement.
That’s the energy circling the YUMA camp on the eve of their return to mas for Carnival 2023.
YUMA will present Awakened Treasure at Drew Manor in Santa Cruz tomorrow. The Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, band’s much-anticipated costume display is the first from a mas creator since the Parade of the Bands was cancelled last year.
Director Tanya Gomes says, after the two-year pandemic-forced lay-off, her creatives are eager to reopen their treasure chest to their large YUMAN masquerader following.
“Nervous!” Gomes blurted when asked to put to words her emotions about leading off band-launch season.
“Not presenting a collection in Trinidad in the last two years has been extremely nerve-wracking, not just for us, but our designers. The pressure was nuff; but just like any gem, once found and cut, cleaned and polished, that resilience cannot hide.
“T&T is the mecca of Carnival, it is exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time, especially after a two-year stop to what we call our treasure. Carnival is in our blood, it’s our culture, it’s history. The passion we feel within is something that’s undeniable and, once there is an opportunity to celebrate it, YUMA will be there,” an impassioned Gomes continued from her mas pulpit.
Apprehension would be an understandable emotion for nationals reading about the launch of a Carnival band, in the wake of continued Covid-19 spread and daily deaths.
Gomes assured that YUMA is sensitive to the ongoing situation and is committed to ensuring those who do opt to play mas are kept as safe as humanly possible. The veteran mas-maker says she hopes T&T is in an even better position in terms of Covid cases and spread come next February.
“The challenge for us is that we must ensure our partygoers have to be fully masked and sanitised and we are mindful of the existing Covid protocols and we will observe as much as possible. We do hope for Carnival 2023 there is some sort of ease in the restrictions which the rest of the world has already done,” Gomes said.
Picking up the beads and feathers
The pandemic has forced a shift in creative dynamics and direction within the YUMA camp, Gomes admits. Their 2023 presentation reflects that new-found sense of self and ambition, thus the awakening concept, she added.
“We were heading down another creative path two years ago; the dynamics changed within ourselves creatively. Awakened Treasure is about Carnival itself being a treasure, a treasure that was partially buried for two years. With 2023 on the horizon, the spirit of Carnival has been awoken and the gems in this treasure are our masqueraders. So that’s our focus,” she explained.
YUMA tried to stay active on the Carnival market despite pandemic-forced restrictions over the past two years, producing “Road to Stage”, a celebration of local music in 2021 and at this year’s Taste of Carnival.
“With the uncertainty in 2020 we had to be optimistic yet cautious. But, what the last two years gave us was an opportunity to shift our business model from thinking not only about Carnival, to becoming a more holistic lifestyle brand,” Gomes revealed.
The new YUMA is “synonymous with the resilience of our patrons, and the evolution and strength of our partnerships”, she added. The band plans to join the Uber Soca Cruise on the high seas, launch a Carnival accessory company called BOLD by YUMA, partner their popular Brand T&T goody bags with local small business and take the Yuma story into schools.
The band will also host an After the Vibe cool-down event after Carnival 2023, Gomes said.
“As we move forward with this new outlook, we remain hopeful and encouraged that Carnival 2023 will be one of our most successful years ever. YUMA is more than ready to lead the charge,” she said.
As for all the masqueraders eager to hit the road come Carnival Monday on February 20, 2023, the chief YUMAN says the entire band and, by extension, the mas-making fraternity shares in that enthusiasm and longing.
“We can’t wait to touch the road, too! We know our masqueraders will be pleased with our display of colour, boldness, beauty, radiancy, sex appeal and, of course, artistic design and storytelling,” Gomes concluded.