Yung Kymani a star on the rise

A superstar in the making. That’s the energy being touted by those who’ve been privy to the talent of nine-year-old, Kymani Kalloo. The Carenage, Trinidad native has been gaining popularity over the past year, and with a strong desire to perfect his musical ability, the singer/songwriter is pushing full steam ahead.
Yung Kymani is a dynamic stage performer, engaging and thrilling to see, he is not deterred by his youthful age. In fact, with youth on his side, his parents are making the investment to ensure that the primary school student is prepared for the big stage and the music career that comes along with it. “We are giving our all, making sure that he gets all the necessary support as he pursues music,” explained his mother, Kezia Hector. The boy, who attends St Peter’s RC Primary School is the only child shared with her spouse, but is one of two children to his father.
Armed with a song for the brief period of youthful abandon, now called JAVA in T&T, Kymani released his self-penned track, “Summertime”, a few weeks ago. The song has all the elements necessary to help teens and pre-teens vibe along as they head to the beaches, rivers, water parks and wherever else they gather with their families, over the next few weeks, school being out.
“It’s all about what kids do when school’s closed, things that kids look forward to, like going to a water park, going to the beaches and so on,” said Hector. The track, which was produced by Nigel Lopez of Sincerity Studios, also features Del Unit, who co-wrote his verse specifically.
Earlier this year, as Trinidad and Tobago engaged in its annual Carnival, Yung Kymani entered the soca arena with a track called, “Soca Paradise”. He walked away from the season with titles for Best Songwriter and Best Party Calypso on the national level for his age group. It was just what his family needed to see, to further encourage him, and invest in his ability. Now, the young, rising entertainer is learning to play the piano and there’s even more interest in moulding him into a better songwriter.
As a parent, Hector says it has proven crucial to ensure that her son has the necessary wisdom and understanding to navigate the ever-changing social landscape. With social media’s strong and sometimes negatively impactful presence, she says her words are all that she has to arm her son with that much needed direction and wisdom. “There is negativity all over the Internet and in the world. All we can do is talk to our children, encourage them and provide the strong support system they need to live out their dreams and purpose,” said Hector. She says more than anything else, her son has a very strong support system at home.
Set to release new music for the upcoming Christmas season and certainly even more tracks for Carnival 2024, Yung Kymani is likely to become a household name in the Caribbean as time progresses. “He loves rap music. I know that, but we wanted to make sure that he has a good grasp of our music here at home in the Caribbean as well,” said his mom. She encourages parents who are able to support their children’s talents, to go full speed ahead, nurturing these talents and encouraging them, while planting seeds of wisdom for their ultimate rise to stardom. “The children are the future and we have to prepare them to take up their roles as they grow,” she said.
Grateful for Robert Baptiste who first saw the possibilities for Yung Kymani, Hector is excited for her son. Like his father who manages Kymani’s social media platforms, she is anxious to see his future unfold. “Machel Montano didn’t just become the superstar he is today. His parents invested their time, money and energy into him. That in itself is a perfect example of what parents who believe in their children’s ability and talent, ultimately must do.”
To follow Yung Kymani’s journey, follow him on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook @yungkymani.