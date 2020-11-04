Z is for Zoe the Zebra

Zebras exhibit one of the most distinctive coats in the animal kingdom—a black and white striped pattern. This feature has made our local zoo’s zebra one of the most outstanding of its animals. Her name—Zoe, based on a popular cartoon zebra character, was appropriately chosen by children.
So are zebras’ coats white with black stripes or black with white stripes? This is the most commonly asked question when speaking about zebras. Quite often, zoo guests would debate whether Zoe has white or black coloured stripes!
The answer—Zebras generally have white coats with black stripes! Sometimes, these stripes can be brown in colour. However, there are exceptions as stated at animals.sandiegozoo.org, “some zebras are born with genetic variations that make them all black with white stripes, or mostly dark with the striped pattern on just part of their coats”. Nevertheless, all zebras do have black skin underneath their hair.
Many also ask—Why are zebras striped in the first place? There are several theories which may help answer this question, one being for the purpose of camouflage. According to National Geographic, “The patterns may make it difficult for predators to identify a single animal from a running herd and distort distance at dawn and dusk.” For this reason, it makes it difficult for lions and leopards to single out one zebra to hunt.
Others believe this unique pattern can deter insects that recognise only large surface areas of a single-coloured coat. Because a zebra’s stripe pattern is unique to each individual, similar to a human’s fingerprint, this may also help zebras recognise one another. A baby zebra or foal would learn its mother’s striped pattern in order to identify and follow her in the herd. Even researchers would use the uniqueness of a zebra’s stripes for identification of individual zebras in the wild.
Puts on a show
Zoe the Zebra has surely won the hearts of many children and adults alike. Plains zebras, like Zoe, can grow to a shoulder height of up to five feet and weigh up to 990 pounds! The plains zebra is the smallest of the three zebra species in Africa, the other two species being the mountain and Grevy’s zebra.
Plains zebras inhabit the grasslands of East Africa to the scrubby woodlands of southern Africa and are the most abundant zebra species. A type of or subspecies of the Plains zebra called the Grant’s zebra is known to migrate by the thousands during the rainy season in the Serengeti.
Zebras are herbivores and, just like horses, graze on grasses. Sometimes. Zebras may also browse leaves and stems. Zoe loves feeding on fresh-cut grasses provided to her daily by her caregivers. She uses her strong front teeth to clip off pieces and her back teeth to then crush and grind her food. Like Zoe, zebras spend a large proportion of time feeding. Their constant chewing wears their teeth down. For this reason, zebras’ teeth continuously grow throughout their lives.
A favourite part of Zoe’s day is receiving treats from her caregivers. She gets excited when I approach with her much liked snacks including carrot sticks and zebra biscuits.
Having worked daily with Zoe since she arrived at the zoo as a young animal, a strong bond developed between zebra and me. Zoe would allow me to hand-feed her treats. She loves when I attend to her coat by brushing her hair all over her body. She would stand as still as a statue till I am finished grooming her.
Zoe has grown to be part of the Zoo’s Education Programme where families and students can learn about these African mammals. For some, seeing Zoe has been the very first time having viewed a zebra up close in real life! Not only are visitors impressed by this beautiful white and black animal, but Zoe herself enjoys watching people pass by, sometimes even trotting around proudly as if putting on a show.
Spending a great amount of time with Zoe allowed me to learn a great deal about her—her likes, dislikes, behaviour and moods. She not only looks forward to seeing me every day, but I too surely appreciate the opportunity to observe and learn about such a spectacular animal. At now four years old, Zoe continues to progress well. More zebras are planned to be added to the zoo’s animal collection in the future.
Follow my work with animals:
Facebook: Sharleen Khan
Instagram: zoogirlsharleen
YouTube: Sharleen Khan