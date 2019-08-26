YOU can now send an invoice, get paid and manage the delivery of goods and services all from one app.
Zwillo, launched last week by local e-commerce company WiPay Trinidad and Tobago, has the potential to put entrepreneurs and micro-business start-ups on even keel with their larger competitors, says WiPay chief operating officer Sasha Thompson.
In fact, Thompson says, the stand-alone mobile app, the first of its kind in region, is an end-to-end e-commerce solution that benefits both business owners and consumers. The Zwillo plug-in is currently free-to-download on both Android and iOS platforms.
“There are apps out there that you can send invoices from, but what’s the problem? The problem is with those apps you could send an invoice, but you cannot get paid from within the invoice and you cannot ship your product and services within the invoice.