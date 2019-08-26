YOU can now send an invoice, get paid and manage the delivery of goods and services all from one app.

Zwillo, launched last week by local e-commerce company WiPay Trinidad and Tobago, has the potential to put entrepreneurs and micro-business start-ups on even keel with their larger competitors, says WiPay chief operating officer Sasha Thompson.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

In fact, Thompson says, the stand-alone mobile app, the first of its kind in region, is an end-to-end e-commerce solution that benefits both business owners and consumers. The Zwillo plug-in is currently free-to-download on both Android and iOS platforms.

“There are apps out there that you can send invoices from, but what’s the problem? The problem is with those apps you could send an invoice, but you cannot get paid from within the invoice and you cannot ship your product and services within the invoice.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
New hope for cancer patients

New hope for cancer patients

The number of cancer cases in Trinidad and Tobago is frightening. The rigours of cancer treatment from chemotherapy to radiation leave the patient in a weakened state physically, mentally and emotionally.

Oui papa yo

Oui papa yo

“Oui Papa Yo” was the creative theme given to the grand fashion showcase held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) in Port of Spain last Thursday evening, and it served as a most adequate expression and one of the more common exclamations heard in response to the jaw-dropping creations displayed by over 30 designers from Trinidad and Tobago and around the Caribbean region.

The streets of the Caribbean come alive

The streets of the Caribbean come alive

Everyone is talking about the facades at the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) Grand Market. Artistic impressions of the Twin Towers from downtown Port of Spain, the Chamberlain bridge from Bridgetown, Barbados,

+2
Olivia earns fruition of her dream

Olivia earns fruition of her dream

Olivia dreams of using her voice to escape the poverty in which she was born. Her mother is conservative and believes her daughter should only lift her voice in religious praise. The contrasting life views put a serious strain on their relationship.

Celebrating independent artists

Celebrating independent artists

The Little Carib Theatre’s semi Open Mic showcase and fundraising series—Live@The Carib—returns on August 30, serving as both a celebration of independent artistes and the nation’s Independence Day.