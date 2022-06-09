After a three-year hiatus, the annual Father's Day Spectacular will return this year with a special treat for dads.
The concert will feature local entertainer Ravi Bissambhar (Ravi B) and his band, Karma. He will be joined by his singing sister, Nisha Bissambhar (Nisha B), brother, Anil Bissambhar, and a host of other entertainers.
The event, produced by Rafi Mohammed, will take place at Centre Pointe Mall auditorium, Chaguanas, on June 18.
Entertainment begins at 8pm.
The Express spoke with Ravi B on Friday, as he prepared for the Father's Day Spectacular. He will deliver a full concert, performing his popular hit songs "Go Back", "Ek Haseen", "Sari Duniya", "Gulabi", "Bubble Trouble", "Tribute to Sundar Popo" and many others.
He said, "This event is very special to me. I started doing it with Rafi Mohammed in 2006 with my dad, brother Anil and and sister Nisha. My Dad really loved this concert and when he passed in 2009, I continued the concert in his memory."
Ravi B said patrons can expect a full concert of uptempo Bollywood and songs, with a sprinkle of chutney, soca and pop.
He said, "Nisha B who is really trending these days with her back to back hits Grind D Dhal and Aap Jaisa Koi will be performing a tribute as well to Lata like never seen before."
Ravi B said he had invited seven-year-old Kaitlyn Sultan, who has recorded several songs, to perform at the event as he had "fallen in
love with her voice".
Gregory Ayuen will perform a session of pop songs from the 1980s for the fathers and ladies, while Amit Dookeran will deliver several Bollywood hits.
"Amit Dookeran is in my opinion the next big international Bollywood singer to come out of Trinidad with a mesmerizing voice. And not forgetting Nari, who is a secret gem performing our new collaboration together," he said.
Chutney singers Kenneth Salick and Dubraj Persad will "heat things up" with their popular songs "4x4" and "Gunga Ganga" respectively.
Tickets are now on sale for the annual Father's Day Spectacular.