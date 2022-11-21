A much-anticipated victory.
That was the pragmatic summation from St Joseph’s Convent (St Joseph) parang band leader Xavia Sweeney, following an outstanding win at the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) Primary and Secondary School’s Parang Festival, on Saturday, at St Mary’s College, Port of Spain.
The Richmond Street, St Joseph, girls stamped their authority on a keenly contested secondary schools category with superior performances of “Les Vamos a Cantar” and “La Historia de San Jose” to bring the title back to the nation’s first capital.
St Joseph’s last won the competition in 2017 and were subsequently edged for the title in 2018 and 2019 by back-to-back winners and defending champions Queen’s Royal College/Bishop Anstey Girls’ High (QRC/BAHS) combined.
On Saturday their flawless vocals, theatrics and dance moves earned them a mammoth 497 points and saw them finish 21 points clear of second place winner Blanchisseuse Secondary who scored 476 points with “Cantando Gloria” and “Alegria”.
Trinity College, Moka, with “Le Anuncio” and “Pasando El Puente” and St Charles High School, singing “O Maria” and “Rio Manzanare”, finished tied for third place with 457 points. QRC/BAHS finished down the field in sixth place with 450 points.
After two years of a pandemic-forced hiatus of competition Sweeney, head girl at the convent, said the 2022 group was keen restore past glories.
“This has been something so anticipated. Parang is the heart of the school and finally being able to come back and sing together was the best experience we could have asked for. We prepared so hard and worked industriously throughout the day at school and on weekends. We put our hard work forward because we knew it was the time to come back and get his trophy one more time,” an amped up Sweeney said, amid screaming classmates, moments after collecting the coveted trophy.
Future of art form in good hands
Sweeney, an Upper Sixth Form pupil and head girl at the convent, said their victory is a testament to the school’s famous music programme led by music teacher Cheriese Pierre. Their victory proves the future of parang music is in good hands, Sweeney added.
“Our music teacher Cheriese Pierre is a very dedicated teacher. We are sure our school will be so proud of us when we go and present this (trophy) on Monday please God. We are showing that parang is most definitely now a dying art. There are so many youth who dedicate themselves to parang and grew up in parang households like myself and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to the art to make sure it lasts for future generations,” Sweeny said.
Hundreds of young paranderos swarmed St Mary’s with their box basses and cuatros for the return of the 2022 NPATT competition billed Parranda es la Vida (Parang is Life).
Morvant Anglican Primary was adjudged winner of the primary schools category with their rendition of “El Canto de Jose” earning them 246 points and beating a spirited International Bilingual School “El Humelde Pesebre” (236 points) into second place. Newtown Boys RC performing “La Promesa” finished third on 233 points.
Leigha Thomas of St Charles Tunapuna Girls’ RC School won the primary schools category’s best female vocalist. While Javon Murray from Morvant Anglican was given the nod as the best male vocalist.
Best lead instrument went to St Benedict’s RC while Paula St Bernard and Jaydon Diaz of Aripo RC won best marac and best box bass, respectively.
In the secondary school’s competition St Joseph’s Convent’s Talissa Didier won the best lead singer female award, while Keoni Greaves from Trinity College, Moka, was awarded the best male vocalist. Kabassi Daniel, also of Trinity, Moka, won the best lead instrument, while Enrique Mendez of Blanchisseuse Secondary won best marac. Kymani Lewis and Yirah McIntosh of QRC/BAHS combine won best cuatro and best box bass, respectively.