Twenty-nine-year-old Kaylon Paterson, CEO of Paterson Aerospace Systems Corporation and former space systems engineer with the United States Space Force (USAF), will become the fourth Trinidadian to fly in zero gravity when he participates in the 2023 Aurelia Horizon flight scheduled for September 22.
Paterson’s flight follows the accomplishments of Karen Braun who became the first Trinidadian to fly in zero gravity in the 1990s, Dr Camille Wardrop Alleyne in 2004, and Dr Aaron Persaud who followed thereafter.
Paterson was selected to fly a scientific payload on a Zero G flight, by the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Aerospace Special Interest Group (SIG), with the flight itself funded by the Aurelia Institute. He will become one of the 15 fliers in the 2023 Horizon cohort.
Aurelia Institute’s Horizon Zero Gravity Flight programme offers opportunities to open access to key technologies and experiences needed to engage with human spaceflight.
With Horizon, Aurelia Institute charters a zero gravity research flight and invites organisations dedicated to diversifying the space industry to join the flight cohort. NSBE is partnered with Aurelia for Horizon 2023, sending Kaylon Paterson of Paterson Aerospace Systems to represent the organisation and its mission in zero gravity.
As part of the preparation for the flight, Paterson and his team from Paterson Aerospace Systems Corporation enrolled in the Aurelia Institute’s Microgravity Project Design course. Together they sought to brainstorm and develop a project, which, among other things, has an impact that will extend beyond the 90-minute flight experience.
Paterson completed the necessary prep course for the flight and has presented his project and its goals to retired astronaut, and former USAF Colonel Dr Cady Coleman for her insight and feedback.
“The objective of the project is to understand how machine learning (ML) algorithms keep track of objects in randomised motion. There is only so much testing that can be done within gravitational constraints, but reduced gravity provides an opportunity for better randomisation of motion and therefore more robust training data,” Paterson explained.
“This data can help improve the accuracy of ML algorithms used by our technologies. We will collect data on latency, misidentification and loss of custody of object at varying gravitational phases,” he added.
Paterson expressed his gratitude to NSBE and Aurelia Institute for the steadfast training that was conducted prior to his flight in September, and is elated to represent the diverse perspectives in the fields of space, science and engineering.
“I am extremely proud to follow in the footsteps of great engineers and scientists from Trinidad and Tobago. It is important that youth, and young leaders of T&T are aware of the possibilities that exist in the world of STEM and see people from similar backgrounds as them participating in opportunities such as these,” Paterson said.
In addition to advocating for environmental sustainability through his company, Kaylon also advocates for inclusion of Caribbean nations in the aerospace industry as National Point of Contact for Trinidad and Tobago with the Space Generation Advisory Council.
The theme of the 2023 Horizon flight is multimodal workforce development. The flight cohort includes students from Aurelia Academy’s pilot course, Microgravity Project Design, in addition to research fliers selected by outreach partners and start-ups.
This interdisciplinary cohort maximises innovation and knowledge transfer of microgravity project design and operations.
As part of the flight experience, research fliers go through a Technical Readiness Review the day prior to flight with the Zero Gravity team. This FAA-approves review evaluated the safety of each project before it is installed on the aircraft.
Students in Microgravity Project Design prepare for the TRR with Aurelia’s Mission Integrator and fill out the FAA and Zero G flight paperwork. The Horizon 2023 flight launches later this year just outside of Boston, in collaboration with ZERO-G Corporation.