It’s a message of hope birthed on the plains of East Africa and now echoed through the Caribbean diaspora by soca band Brass 2 Da World (B2W).

“Tutafani”, a Swahili expression that roughly translates to we will make it, is the first release from B2W for 2022. Produced by band leader Burt Marcellin and written and sung by lead singer Snakey (Heaven Charles), the St Joseph-based band says the song “is a window of hope that people can share” during the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.