REEF systems that fringe our shorelines, both Atlantic and Caribbean, are showing the effects of climate change. Reports from around the globe have highlighted the gradual onset of decimation of our reefs by warming oceans and monster storms, coupled with our local contribution to pollution.
While these are also common here in the Caribbean, our reefs are also facing additional threats not from above the surface but below.
The lionfish has proven that predators below the surface can destroy the life on our reefs within a shorter time span than contributing factors above the waves. This invasive species is yet unfamiliar to our local species, both large and small. Groupers are known for feeding on the lionfish in the Pacific Ocean, but those in the Caribbean have yet to recognise it as a potential food source. Some sharks have been known to eat them, but do not hunt them.
The lionfish has been multiplying in our waters uninhibitedly. They are abundant in clear, deep waters between 100 to 200 feet (30.5 to 61 metres) and have been found to frequent sheltered areas when they come in shallow waters on the reefs to feed.
In Tobago, the lionfish tends to frequent areas north of Arnos Vale where they find hideouts among the rocks, from which to conduct their predation on reef stock without being detected by human hunters. They are multitudinous in the waters off Castara where they were first discovered.
According to manager and owner of Frontier Divers Tobago Ltd Alvin Douglas, the lionfish is now everywhere.
“The most we could do is try to keep the numbers at bay by aggressively hunting them. We are seeing numbers more than what we usually see on our reefs. Just outside Mt Irvine Bay, in the vicinity of the Maverick wreck, people who do spear-fishing have reported having seen them in worrying numbers.”
“If this is left unchecked, we could lose our main food source here in Tobago because the lionfish is gaining dominance in our waters. Certain species that we see now will all be eaten by the lionfish at this rate.”
“Hunters who go out in the deep sea return with a haul of lionfish big enough to fill several coolers.”
“Regarding the future, what tends to happen is that nature would find a way to create a balance. This is our only hope. There may be an emergence of predators that will find the lionfish worth the hunt after all.”
Douglas touched on another disturbing development that may add to the depletion of certain species of our reef stocks, as well as deter the natural building of our beaches.
“For the past couple of years, there has been an increase of hunters going out there trying to make a decent livelihood. This is really not good news for the well-being of our reefs because people are now relying on them for full support.”
“The areas where the regular gatherers would not have touched, these hunters are raking the reefs and catching species such as our parrotfish. This is one of the species that has been decreasing in numbers as a result.”
“The parrotfish is one of the most sought-after species on the reef by visitors for its beauty. It is also one of our most valuable species, in terms of its contribution to the creation of our beautiful sandy beaches. These fish spend most of their time chewing on the coral and pooping out sand. This is what supports the building of our beaches.”
“The parrotfish is also a delicacy, and it tastes good! When you look towards the future, this is one species that you may not see too much of, if at all.”
This writer is among those scuba divers who always admire the presence of the parrotfish as they dart in and out of the coral on the reef. You find that they are always present in their numbers, no matter your dive location. However, as Douglas indicates, this may become an attraction of the past if present hunting trends continue.”