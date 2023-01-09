Voice (Aaron St Louis) is officially a monster hit maker.

A monster soca hit, by slang definition, is a song that sets the tone for the Carnival season and has the shelf life to bring back specific memories years later.

In six short years Voice has proven that he possesses an enviable, consistent ability to craft that type of hit song. Be it an unforgettable turn of phrase or an undeniable haunting melody, his music has a lasting power to move masses.