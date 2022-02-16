Too many masks

MARY Soodeen may be many miles away from her family’s farm back in Ireland where her love for animals was nurtured. But at her home in Tobago are reminders of her passion for animal welfare.

Among her four-legged friends are dogs who were saved from abandonment and poisoning; “Pepper” was picked up at an animal shelter, “Brindle” was saved from poisoning and “Teddy” was rescued from the rainforest and can’t seem to stop wagging his tail, in appreciation for being given a home.