Too many masks

THE World Health Organisation says overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions of masks and vaccination syringes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus have spurred a huge glut of healthcare waste worldwide.

The UN health agency reported on Tuesday that tens of thousands of tons of extra medical waste has strained waste management systems and is threatening both health and the environment, pointing to a “dire need” to improve those systems and get a response from both governments and people.

“Part of the message for the public is to become more of a conscious consumer,” said Dr Margaret Montgomery, technical officer of WHO’s water, sanitation, hygiene and health unit. “In terms of the volume, it’s enormous.

“We find that people are wearing excessive PPE,” Montgomery said, referring to personal protection equipment.

The agency says most of the roughly 87,000 tons of such equipment —including what she called “moon suits” and gloves—obtained from March 2020 to November 2021 to battle Covid-19 has ended up as waste. More than eight billion doses of vaccine administered globally have produced 143 tonnes of extra waste, in terms of syringes, needles and safety boxes.

“It is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the right (protective gear),” Dr Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said in a statement. “But it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without impacting on the surrounding environment.”

In the statement, Dr Anne Woolridge of the International Solid Waste Association said “safe and rational use” of personal protective equipment would reduce environmental harm, save money, reduce possible supply shortages and help prevent infection “by changing behaviours”.

WHO issued recommen­dations like use of “eco-friendly” packaging and shipping as well as reusable equipment and recyclable or biodegradable materials.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said the excess waste potentially exposes health workers to “needle-stick injuries, burns, infection, and affects communities living near poorly managed landfills and waste disposal sites”.

The agency called for investment in “non-burn waste treatment” technologies. It reported that 30 per cent of healthcare facilities worldwide—and 60 per cent in the least developed countries—were already ill-equipped to handle existing waste loads, even before the Covid-19 pandemic led to them to balloon. —AP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Too many masks

Too many masks

THE World Health Organisation says overuse of gloves, “moon suits” and the use of billions o…

Four-legged fiasco

Four-legged fiasco

MARY Soodeen may be many miles away from her family’s farm back in Ireland where her love for animals was nurtured. But at her home in Tobago are reminders of her passion for animal welfare.

Among her four-legged friends are dogs who were saved from abandonment and poisoning; “Pepper” was picked up at an animal shelter, “Brindle” was saved from poisoning and “Teddy” was rescued from the rainforest and can’t seem to stop wagging his tail, in appreciation for being given a home.

Xenotransplantation: The pros and cons

Xenotransplantation: The pros and cons

XENOTRANSPLANTATION — putting animal organs into humans — is a hot topic in the world of science and has many experts predicting that it can solve the global organ donor shortage. It picked up steam late last year when it was reported that a pig’s kidneys were transplanted into the body of a brain-dead person. And in January, doctors in the US performed the first ever pig-to-human heart transplant. Although transplant surgeon Dr Malcolm Samuel finds the latest scientific advancements significant, he prefers to err on the side of caution.

‘Kitchie was ahead of his time’

‘Kitchie was ahead of his time’

Energy, bacchanal, lacooray and nostalgia. Voice’s C2K22 release “Out and Bad” is a moving piece of music that embodies all those key elements of the Carnival.

The three-time International Soca Monarch’s (ISM) poetic pen has often been compared to the visual-evoking lyrical power of calypso legend David Rudder. Voice, born Aaron St Louis, collaborated with the Toronto, Canada-based venerable bard on the aptly titled “Madness” in 2019.

The Show(kase) Must Go On!

The Show(kase) Must Go On!

It will be a bittersweet event, this afternoon, for Chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) South Zone, Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall), when Kaiso Showkase opens its doors.

He can’t enter Naparima Bowl, which is deemed a safe zone, because he remains unvaccinated. Another bugbear is Kommanda’s still awaiting funding from the Culture Ministry and National Carnival Commission (NCC) to offset expenses during A Taste of Carnival 2022.