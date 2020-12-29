“If you want something done, do it yourself” is a quote variously attributed to emperor Napoléon Bonaparte, but it has literally become the watchwords of the residents of Sar Sar Trace in Manuel Congo, Arima.
Having battled without a regular supply of water for almost five months between December last year and May of this year, before relief came their way, they had to resort to repair, out of their own pockets, sections of Sar Sar Trace, following what they stated were several years of begging.
On December 22, days before Christmas, some residents including children were out with their shovels and wheelbarrows, spreading asphalt and having it steamrolled by Sheldon Cyrus, whom they described a kind-hearted neighbour.
“We have never asked for anything other than to have our road paved so that we can have access to better amenities. That’s all we’ve been asking for several years now but all we’ve been getting is just promises from both present and former Members of Parliament,” said one resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
“Thank God for the kind-heartedness of Sheldon. He works at a quarry so he was able to get a steamroller and a load truck. He collected $50 from every adult in the community and organised three loads of asphalt. When the material came everybody came out their wheelbarrows and shovels, and as fast as we laid down the asphalt, Sheldon steamrolled it for us.”
The resident said neither the relevant Government agencies nor the Borough Corporation do anything for her community, leading to them having to arrange the cutting of grass and the digging of drainages.
“During the run up to the election they promised that the road will be fixed so that we will have access to better services, but now we’re being told that it will cost millions of dollars and they can’t afford that for our community.”
She said their councillor promised to raise their plight with the Minister of Works and Transport but they were not sure if she did because they did not get any feedback.
The resident stated that the community is also plagued by a host of corbeaux and rats due to a nearby chicken farm.
“Again, we raised the issue with the councillor and she did arrange for the community to be rat baited in November but the problem persists as what was done did not produce the desired effect.
Stating that the rats are producing faster that the intermittent baiting, the resident said what they would have like to see happen is the chicken farm being paid a visit and its owner being encourage to observe certain protocols to either eliminate or reduce the rat infestation.
“We’re also are at the mercy of persons from outside the community who come with trucks and dump their trash, and most times we only see them when they’re leaving based on how the road is laid out.”
Another resident, who’s currently sheltering in place in the United States due to the country’s borders being closed, said it’s a shame that residents had to undertake the repairing of the road at their own expense, without any assistance from the State.
He noted that their vehicles were being damaged due to the extremely poor condition of the road, while emergency vehicles and taxis refuse to enter for the very same reason.
The resident called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to put Sar Sar Trace on his road paving list and stop repaving roads that are not in need of being paved.
Meanwhile, councillor for Greenvale/Manuel Congo, Kerry-Anne Roberts-Kasmally said it is her understanding that the community had been rat baited.
“Residents had reached out to me and I had forwarded that information to the Corporation, and the rat baiting was done, so it is news to me that the residents are saying that the community is infested with rats when the Corporation had gone in there and rat baited particular homes.”
Roberts-Kasmally said she’s also aware of last week’s self-help effort by residents to assist in alleviating some of the road issues in the community.
When pressed to shed some light on when will the community have the entire road repaved, she said that what she shared was all she was willing to say at this point in time.
Efforts to contact Sinanan proved futile as calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.