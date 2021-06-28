A man made famous for an incident involving a forklift on Friday was interrogated by police over the weekend.
The man, who is in his 30’s, and lives at Subrattie Trace, Barrackpore, went to the police station on Saturday, spoke with officers and a statement was recorded.
A police report on the incident stated that the owner of the Ford Ranger is an employee of Propound Protection Company Limited.
The victim was on duty at Nutrimix compound also Subrattie Trace, where he parked the blue Ford Ranger in front of the main gateway.
The report said that at 4.19 a.m. he observed a man known to him driving a forklift towards his van.
The forklift crashed into the victim’s van with the blades piercing through the right-side rear door and tray, lifted it eight feet and drove off.
The man dropped the van onto the roadway in an unsafe manner, then again lifted the vehicle, took it across the roadway causing the forklift to tilt on its side, and dropped the van onto the ground.
The lift from the forklift fell onto the hood of the van and caused further damage, the report said.
The man driving the forklift then approached the victim and used obscene language, as well as said that he ‘could buy back a 1,000 of that’ and left.
The report said the value of damage is yet to be ascertained.
PC Burton and a party of police officers of the Barrackpore police station visited the scene.