Former Express journalist Yolandra John will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the upcoming Mrs. World Pageant scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next year.
John is no stranger to pageantry and says she is excited to fly our national colours with pride.
The 5ft 11" beauty queen is from Point Fortin and is currently employed at Gayelle South Television station as its Public Relations Officer/Television host. She is also a flight attendant with Caribbean Airlines.
John is also a mother of two children, ages 11 and 3. Her eldest is the reigning Princess to Queen Miss Trinidad and Tobago.
John told the Express on Monday how she feels in representing the country and the honour the Mrs. The World Pageant bestows on women from various walks of life.
The Mrs. World pageant was created in 1984. It is the first beauty pageant for married women whose origins come from the Mrs. America competition. It is the biggest marital pageant in the world and features directors in over 80 countries.
John said, "As a wife, mother, academic achiever, and career woman, I strive to be all that I can be. The Mrs. World Pageant is for married women to showcase their talents, culture, and thoughts to the world. I truly feel elated to represent my country and to follow in the footsteps of so many successful women who have gone before me."
The Point Fortin beauty queen says having the title of Mrs. Trinidad and Tobago was not only a celebration for her but also her father who celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday.
John says she has been in the world of pageantry for more than 20 years and relishes the opportunity to showcase our multifaceted country.
The Mrs. World Pageant will take place in January at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.
The finals are scheduled for Saturday, January 15.