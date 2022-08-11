THE Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) is offering the public a chance at free medical care this Saturday.
The chamber advised this week that it will host the free medical fair on Saturday, at the Xtra Plaza car park, Endeavour, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Members of the public have been invited to take advantage of this opportunity to access services including cardiovascular risk assessment, blood pressure and sugar testing, diabetes counselling and eye disease screening.
The fair will also offer services in women’s health, in the form of gynaecology counselling and mammograms, as well as prostate/sexual health counselling for men. Colonoscopies will also be available, as well as vision and eye disease screening.
Anyone interested in counselling on nutrition and personal fitness will also find help at the fair.
The event will also offer services addressing sleep disorders and dentistry. Those interested may also learn how to administer CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) at the event.
The chamber said in a release that this Saturday’s event represents its first annual fair, and will feature CCIC president Richie Sookhai and Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, among its speakers.
“This event is intended to promote health and wellness within the Central community and offer much-needed services to persons who are unable to access them free of charge,” the chamber said.