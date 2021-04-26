OVER $70,000 in high grade marijuana was seized after officers executed a search warrant at a house in Williamsville over the weekend.

A 29-year-old man and his wife, 25, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning during the police’s eight hour anti-crime exercise.

High grade dried marijuana branches with a street value of $57,200 were found hanging from a clothes line and $12,955 worth of high grade marijuana was found in a plastic bag.

Several pig tail buckets with marijuana plants were also found by officers who executed the search warrant at 4.45 a.m. at the Williamsville house.

In a room, four LED lights were found hanging three feet above the buckets with the plants. Officers also found a bucket with agricultural chemicals and a spray can and watering can.

Cocaine weighing 27.5 grammes, with a street value of $14,300 was further seized. A first aid kit with three rounds of 9 mm ammunition and $10,000 were also found by the officers.

The exercise was coordinated by Senior Supt Winchester, Supt Carty, ASP Jaikaran and ASP Ramdass, spearheaded by ASP Theredore-Persad and supervised by Sgt Ishmael. Officers from the Gasparillo police station were also present.

Constable Felming was expected to charge the pair.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
KILLING FIELDS

KILLING FIELDS

IT was a bloody weekend across Trinidad and Tobago.

From Friday night into yesterday, eight people were killed, pushing the murder toll for the year so far to 113.

Victims were found dead in St James, Arima, La Horquetta, Valencia, Curepe, Embacadere, Tunapuna and Petit Valley.

Senior centres close

Senior centres close

The once-thriving Senior Activity Centre initiative run by the Ministry of Social Development is on the verge of collapse, burdened by delayed payments and shuttered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, workers who laboured at these facilities for years say they are desperate for aid.

Kiss recalls bread

Kiss recalls bread

KISS Baking Company on Saturday recalled four bread products from supermarkets and parlours throughout Trinidad due to a “possibility that a piece of plastic may have contaminated a loaf of bread”.

The Chaguanas-based producer recalled thousands of sliced loaves and buns from retailers across the country.