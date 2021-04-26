OVER $70,000 in high grade marijuana was seized after officers executed a search warrant at a house in Williamsville over the weekend.
A 29-year-old man and his wife, 25, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning during the police’s eight hour anti-crime exercise.
High grade dried marijuana branches with a street value of $57,200 were found hanging from a clothes line and $12,955 worth of high grade marijuana was found in a plastic bag.
Several pig tail buckets with marijuana plants were also found by officers who executed the search warrant at 4.45 a.m. at the Williamsville house.
In a room, four LED lights were found hanging three feet above the buckets with the plants. Officers also found a bucket with agricultural chemicals and a spray can and watering can.
Cocaine weighing 27.5 grammes, with a street value of $14,300 was further seized. A first aid kit with three rounds of 9 mm ammunition and $10,000 were also found by the officers.
The exercise was coordinated by Senior Supt Winchester, Supt Carty, ASP Jaikaran and ASP Ramdass, spearheaded by ASP Theredore-Persad and supervised by Sgt Ishmael. Officers from the Gasparillo police station were also present.
Constable Felming was expected to charge the pair.