Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith may soon have his long overdue deputies following the placement of a newspaper advertisement by the Police Service Commission (PSC) for the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).
The ad did not specify the number of DCPs to be recruited but simply stated suitably qualified nationals are being sought to fill the offices of Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Grifffith, who has been operating without a substantive deputy since he took up the post of Commissioner in August 2018, has lamented the constraints he faces as a result.
The most recent example was his inability to act on a recommendation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) that disciplinary proceedings be instituted against Assistant Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw over allegations of unusual financial transactions.
Hackshaw has been at the centre of a controversy over allegations of bank deposits totaling some two million dollars ($2m) as well as working for pay for other entities without approval from Griffith.
He has been accused of moonlighting as a security consultant while on vacation leave.
In responding to the PCA’s recommendation, Griffith said he could not set up a tribunal or take any action since Hackshaw’s rank of Assistant Commissioner required he be investigated by officers senior to him in rank, and the absence of deputy commissioners did not facilitate such action.
The two acting DCPs, Jayson Forde and McDonald Jacob, are both junior in rank in their substantive positions to Hackshaw, while the only other officer senior to him, apart from Grifffith, is ACP Earla Christopher who is on pre-retirement leave.
Thus, with Griffith being the only active person senior to Hackshaw it also makes him the only person qualified to investigate his assistant commissioner. However, as Commissioner he cannot sit on a tribunal as that would make him judge, jury and executioner, and he would be recommending to himself, which would be circumventing the law.
Having stated his position as to why he could not act on the PCA’s recommendation, Griffith threw the ball squarely into the lap of the PSC by implying if the case hit a dead-end it would be as a result of the PSC’s failure to fill long-standing vacancies at the level of DCPs.
It should be noted that in 2018 the PSC had placed recommendations before the Parliament with regard to filling vacancies in the Office of the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner. However, after Griffith’s appointment as Commissioner, the recommendations for the positions of three DCPs were never followed up on.
The absence of a substantive Deputy Commissioner may also impact Griffith’s ability to proceed on vacation, though that was not the justification given for the recent rescinding of his one-month vacation leave which was scheduled to commence on October 2.
According to the ad, applicants for the position of DCP must be in possession of a Master’s Degree from a university recognized by the ministry for higher education, and the Master’s must be in the field of Law, Criminal Justice, Criminology, Police Service Management or any other relevant degree.
Additionally, applicants are required to have no less than 10 years’ experience of increasing responsibility in law enforcement.
Deadline for the submission of applications is October 29, 2020.