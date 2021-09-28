KISS Baking Company has announced a three per cent increase in certain bread products, which ranges from $0.25 to $0.50 per loaf.
In a release posted to its Facebook page yesterday, the company said there have been “unprecedented increases” in its input costs.
“Raw materials have increased by as much as 30 per cent in some instances. We have also seen increases in shipping costs as a result of continued strains placed on supply chains throughout the world due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
“We have performed an in-depth examination of our internal processes in order to implement cost-saving opportunities without compromising quality or service, and to minimise the impact of rising costs on our customers.” the release said.
The company outlined that the new prices range from $17 for Healthy Balance 12 Grain loaves, to $11 for Kiss hot dog rolls and hamburger buns.
It adds that prices have been maintained for “core bread products” such as sandwich loaves, butter bread and hops.
Speaking to the Express last night Rene deGannes, general manager of the company, said the increase took effect yesterday and that the last price increase was in September 2015 which was over six years ago.