GI (Imran Beharry) has done it.
Beharry retained his third consecutive Chutney Soca Monarch title on Sunday with his song "Wa We Go Do".
His presentation was described as "magnificent" as Beharry performed alongside a full cast of dancers, masqueraders and moko jumbies.
Chutney Soca Monarch 2022 was held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando on Saturday night.
The results were announced by Southex Promotions chief executive officer, George Singh, at midday on Sunday.
The competition was held before a limited audience and viewed by more than 50,000 persons on YouTube, he said.
"The artists came out with most elaborate presentations we have seen in the history of the competition," he said.
Winning the Chutney Soca Queen category was veteran chutney singer Ramrajie Prabhu. She battled five females to win the title with her song "Boodlal Boy".
Singh said, "The females, Nesha Ramsook (Lion on Stage), Ramrajie Prabhu, Shazzie (Dholak Man), Raquel John (Plenty Iron) and Nel Ramdass (Charo Dey Raja) brought their A-game and in many instances outshone their male counterparts."
But in the end, it was Beharry who reclaimed the title of Chutney Soca Monarch.
Prabhu placed second, while Daddy Chinee took the third position.
Ranjeev Ramdeen, the lone international contestant, placed fourth. Ramdeen, of New York, performed "I Love Daru".
Fans were disappointed, however, that Kenneth Salick the man whose song "She want ah 4x4 van" has been burning up the airwaves came in fifth position.
His followers on social media expressed anger and disappointment that he had not placed in the top three positions.
Veejai Ramkissoon, Master Saleem, Rickie Kandoo, Prince Navin Prabhu and Shazzie came in the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively.
In an interview with the Express last week, Beharry said he was confident going into the finals. The song, he said, was about friends who had not met in a long time.