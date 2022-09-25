Today has been declared budget day. Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) recognises that good financial management is a prerequisite to budget management. Therefore, we recommend the following for Finance Minister Colm Imbert and urge our Government to:
1. Repeal the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Act, 2020, immediately in order to protect the treasury.
2. Increase the percentage of NIS funds permitted for international investments from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, and legislate and enforce powerful penalties for delinquent companies that withhold over $500 million per annum in their payouts, thereby depriving the fund of valuable resources. Currently, there is a lack of viable local investments and yet internationally there are numerous new investments that have excellent track records.
3. Create tax incentives for companies that assist small businesses by investing in their development.
4. Prevent the billions in annual royalty tax leakages, rather than removing gas subsidies and causing hardship. We must heed the warnings of the Auditor General Reports (2013-2018) and stop endorsing the “honour/good faith basis” (an unverified reporting system) in which quarries and oil and gas extractors “self-declare” what volume they produce or extract. This practice encourages under-reporting and is likely to encourage “tax leakages”.
5. Amend legislation to allow all extractive contracts to become public to ensure we are paid a fair “value for volume” extracted. These contracts are currently top secret and citizens are deprived of the ability to compare what royalty value we are paid compared to the developed world.
6. Immediately collect the outstanding $196,432,478.00 “self-declared” royalties owed by the quarry sector and remove Minister Fitzgerald Hinds from office due to his conflict of interest in being a lifetime member of that association.
7. Make legal and enforce the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP). Therefore, the IMA will maintain the national fingerprinting database to hold culprits accountable and penalise them accordingly.
8. Reserve funding for the maintenance and repair of dilapidated and dangerously treacherous oil tanks in the Point-a-Pierre Tank Farm. Reports have warned that several of these tanks could rupture at any point. We remind you of the 126,000 barrels of crude oil which spilled from the ruptured Tank 70 on April 23, 2017, polluting the coastlines of several Caribbean countries.
9. Invest a large percentage of the Green Fund in riverine water retention instead of paying over $500 million annually for desalinated seawater. The Green Fund should be doubled to allow for this national infrastructure investment.
10. Reserve funds for the protection of our blue economies by enforcing shrimp trawl regulations. Our rich biodiverse fishery, once protected and harvested sustainably, can yield ten times more, allowing us to earn foreign exchange and divest away from energy addiction. Similarly, there should be tax incentives for agricultural investments and refunds for agricultural exports.
11. Reserve funding for the repair of the dilapidated Coast Guard Interceptor vessels.
12. Purchase and maintain a radar system to protect our wide-open borders. Every year the National Security Ministry receives one of the largest chunks of the national budget allocation, and yet the Coast Guard always seems under-equipped. The Coast Guard is blind without radars.
Gary Aboud
corporate secretary, FFOS
