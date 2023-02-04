OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday wished new Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher well in her new position but warned that the country and Opposition would be “watching”.
Speaking in the House of Representatives Moonilal said if it was the “dictate” of the Government that Christopher be appointed, the Opposition wished her well in the “very daunting” role.
He noted she would be the first woman top cop and said this would have a positive impact on women and girls looking to enter law enforcement.
Moonilal raised concerns about the selection process by the Police Service Commission (PolSC), saying that no one knew what the details of the process were.
He said the Opposition had no problem with Christopher’s resume and noted she had been the subject of debate in the House before, in order to act in the position, in the absence of the then acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
Moonilal said he had also been taken aback by the PolSC issuing letters to other applicants indicating they were unsuccessful, as the process was not complete until a vote was taken.
Moonilal referred to some of Christopher’s experience in the field but said it would have been preferable for her to have had more “frontline” crime-fighting experience.
He said it was also not known who the other three applicants were and the second would only be known if the first was rejected.
Clarify retirement, process
Moonilal recalled that in 2018, the list for CoP was topped by Gary Griffith and Christopher was ranked 12th.
He said in the past, the PolSC would engage an independent agency in the selection process but this time, the Commission had done the work itself.
He said this was an in-house arrangement where they determined the criteria and arrived at the first nominee.
Moonilal said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley did not have a problem with the process this time but had raised an issue in 2018, when Deodat Dulalchan was nominated.
Moonilal also raised as a concern the fact that Christopher was due to retire as a police officer in May 2023.
He asked the Government to clarify what will happen in May and whether the Cabinet would be writing to the President to extend the role of the CoP for one year.
Christopher’s role could also be extended again.
He raised a concern about the “structure of arrangements with this candidate”, stating that the last time a CoP was appointed by the PolSC, for three years, this could not be disturbed by the Cabinet.