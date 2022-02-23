A security officer stationed at a doctor’s office was killed outside his workplace near San Fernando early on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified by police as Tojay Anthony Ricketts, 28, a Jamaican national, of Indian Walk, Princes Town, employed with Travtech Security Services Limited.
A police report stated that at around 1.25 a.m. PCs Ragoonanan, Mitchell, Patrick responded to a report of explosions in the vicinity of Sawh Medical Associates at SS Erin Road Phillipine.
Officers found the body of Ricketts outside the workplace and secured the scene.
The body was identified by a managing director of the security firm.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Crime Scene investigators retrieved eight spent nine-millimetre shells and a Samsung cell phone from the scene.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, and San Fernando CID responded.
The motive for the killing is not yet known.