Police found a loaded pistol in a Nissan X-Trail after a man reported to them that the driver pointed a gun at him.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that officers of the E-999/Emergency Response Patrol Tactical Response Team, were on mobile patrol around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near Pelican Extension, Morvant when they were approached by a man. He alleged that a man in a white Nissan X-Trail motor vehicle pointed a gun at him before driving off.
Extensive checks were made in the area for the vehicle which resulted in it being stopped, following a short chase.
A search of the vehicle led to one black Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition being found hidden under the driver’s seat.
The driver was arrested. He is expected to be charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and common assault.
Across in Arouca, officers found one firearm and one round of ammunition at a park.
During the anti-crime exercise, officers went to Prime Minister’s Park, at Fifth Street, Arouca, where they conducted a search along the perimeter fence. This resulted in one Smith and Wesson revolver and one round of ammunition being found.
The exercise, spearheaded by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Ramphall and Supt Powder, coordinated by Insp Highly and acting Sgt Pamphille and which included officers of the North-Central Task Force-East, was conducted between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigations are ongoing.