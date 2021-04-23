A woman and her toddler stranded in Debe on Thursday were helped by a police officer on his way to work.

The vehicle which the mother was driving had stalled for fuel along M2 Ring Road where PC Sujeet Ramcharan was passing by.

At around 7.45 a.m. Ramcharan was on his way to pick up duties at the La Romaine Police Post when he spotted the vehicle roadside, in a lonely area.

In the vehicle was the mother with her two-year-old child strapped in the car-seat.

The constable approached the vehicle and asked the mother if she needed any assistance.

She told the officer that her gas gauge was not functioning and her vehicle had stalled.

Ramcharan found a gas container and went to a gas station at La Romaine where he purchased gas.

He returned to the stalled vehicle and after pouring the fuel in the tank, the woman’s vehicle started.

The constable did not take payment for the gas from the woman who expressed her gratitude for the emergency assistance.

