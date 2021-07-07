Sookdaye Harrilal was born into poverty, and will die without ever having escaped it.
In all of her 56 years of life, she has known nothing but struggle, abuse and pain. She was the third of 11 children born to a cane cutter and wife in a squatter’s shack at School Hill, Barrackpore, near a school she never attended.
Later, the family would move to nearby Mohess Road, her father building a house with a carat leaf roof and a leepay floor on lagoon land belonging to someone else. And it is there they would exist, 13 people sharing a common space, while a drunken father shared licks, she remembered.
Sookdaye was a teenager when a boy from the village began passing by on his bicycle, and offering rides to her and the siblings. That led to a relationship, and an inevitable pregnancy, at age 19.
The two “ran away” to rent “down the road”, Sookdaye fleeing a half-made life, hoping for a better one with Ramsundar Jogie. Nothing changed. He did not even marry her. And she ended up squatting a third time in a plywood box that Jogie built near his family’s home. Their second child was born in 1987, a third in 1988, a fourth in 1989. Not a day was easy.
Jogie worked at a sawmill, and Sookdaye made some extra money frying bara in Debe, the tragedy of her life a secret to co-workers and customers. He would come home at night drunk, and beat her so often it was a surprise when he didn’t, she said.
And those four children became her sole responsibility, this mother’s ambition extending only as far as ensuring they did not go hungry, and attended school as often as money allowed. And this was their life until 1996, when Sookdaye was 32 years old, and realised she was pregnant again.
She felt nothing but fear.
“I went by a private doctor. And he sounded me. He heard one heartbeat, and thought there was another but wasn’t sure. I tried to tell the father when he came home. He remained silent. I didn’t want to say anything again. Because is licks, so much licks” she said.
She knew that more children meant less for those she already had. When she was seven months pregnant, Sookdaye said she began experiencing labour pains “and the baby started kicking up”. So she took a taxi to the San Fernando General Hospital, and walked into the Accident and Emergency Department, alone.
Sookdaye recalls being taken up to the delivery ward—13B—where a midwife was there to help her through the birthing process.
“I remember the first child crying, and the other one, gasping for breath but then breathing. I remember one made a sound “Ma’, and the nurse telling another nurse to take them to the incubator. Two of them were girls.” Then Sookdaye did the unthinkable.
“I told the nurse I didn’t want to stay. The nurse told me I had to sign out (a legal requirement for patients leaving the hospital against medical advice). So I signed the book. And I left. I took a taxi home same day. I knew I was giving up the children and running away from the hospital, and they would be calling the police who would be looking for me,” she said.
The exact date when all this happened is lost to Sookdaye. But no one came looking for her. And she told no one.
“The other children were small. They didn’t know. I didn’t tell the man. I was afraid. I didn’t want him to start the beating. Because he used to real beat,” she said.
So she went back to her hard luck life, having one more child in 2004 before Jogie’s alcoholism led to a stroke, liver disease, and confinement to bed. By then, her sons were employed and helping.
Then Sookdaye’s health began declining too. A thyroid problem led to a tumour in the throat that led to endless visits to hospitals, and clinics, and surgeries in the public health care system that didn’t care enough.
Deadly cancer
About three years ago, after being found almost unable to move on the roadside in Debe, Sookdaye was taken to hospital, incorrectly diagnosed twice as having suffered a mild stroke, and told by doctors to go home, she said. She lived with excruciating back and body pain for months.
But no one had the money for the excellent care offered at the private hospitals. And there would be no help from the man she spent her life with. Ramsundar Jogie died from cirrhosis of the liver in November 2019.
For Sookdaye, it was only on the third occasion, at the San Fernando General Hospital, that the correct tests were performed, to discover that Sookdaye had thyroid cancer which had spread to the bones and spinal column. It led to another round of surgery to remove cancerous growths, and months in a hospital bed.
She never walked again, was confined to a wheelchair, and sent home by doctors who informed her it was Stage 4 cancer, it was inoperable, and terminal, with no way of knowing how long again.
And this is where we found her last week, sitting in the bare living room of a house that only became one of brick and concrete last year, when her children made a public appeal for help, and good Samaritans stepped forward to help.
Sookdaye lives in a haze, her pain kept in check by extended-release morphine every 12 hours, and medication to slow the spread of the cancer that now screams from her shoulder blades, elbow and crippled fingers. She has resigned herself to her fate, and lives for only one thing now.
Sookdaye only recently told her children about what she had done 25 years ago. They understand because they know poverty.
She said: “I tried to find out (about her abandoned twins). About two years after (the births) I went to the births and deaths office at the hospital. The fella there said he can’t find my name and can’t help right now. I went back two times again. I never used to tell anyone where I going. I used to go away after the children went to school or after working half day in the doubles shed. I kept it a secret. And I never told the father because anywhere I go and come back, he used to beat. That was a constant thing. The beatings. I think about that, leaving my father house and ending up in the same type of relationship” she said.
If the twins she believes are alive were to read this story, she wanted them to know: “I gave them up because I had no other choice. Things were real hard. I used to work for that little money. I use to buy food same time, to come home at cook for we to eat. It was four little children I had already (then aged 7, 8, 9, and 11). Giving them up was giving them a chance for a better life. I would never throw away these children if I had a good relationship with the mister.”
“I want to locate my girls. They will be big now, big. I want to see them before I die,” she said.
Did they survive?
Could these twins have survived after being born at seven months at a public hospital 25 years ago? A 50-50 chance, said an advanced neonatal nurse practitioner now resident at a hospital unit in the United Kingdom specialising in providing medical support for premature babies as pre-term as 23 weeks. The specialist nurse, who worked at the San Fernando General Hospital from the late 90s said a seven month pre-term (28 weeks) baby would be fully developed and if born without any other complication, would require oxygen and other support but likely would have survived with few long term complications, taking into account the medical technology available at the time. And it was also possible that the babies had cried at birth, although it would have been a weaker sound than a full-term baby.
A senior hospital staffer who would have worked in the paediatric department of the San Fernando General Hospital from 1999 on, said abandoned children would be kept until adoption or transferred to a State home for children. The staff member said no one can recall twins being kept at the hospital after being abandoned, and that records dating before then would be difficult to source, since they were not digitised.
The Express was also told that whether or not the babies survived, there would be a record of the birth or death, a legal requirement.
Asked about Sookdaye’s request, the South West Regional Health Authority responded: “Without a date it would be difficult to locate the file. An initial search was done, and nothing was found in the year 95/96, the period given to us, as stated by the patient. And she was invited to come in and formally request her file from the medical records department.”
So Sookdaye’s best chance at a reunion and reckoning may likely come from the nurses who worked then and remember the circumstances.
Or maybe it may come from the young women left behind by a mom who never forgot them.
If you know something about this case, please contact the writer: richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com
Sookdaye's daughter Valery can also be contacted at 283-5771