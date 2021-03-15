The Caribbean’s first Wildlife Hospital is soon to open at the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation (ECWC) in Trinidad.
This according to founder, Ricardo Meade, who told the Express on Wednesday that construction for the centre began in November 2020 and is expected to be completed by June 2021.
While many animal clinics exist throughout the region, he said, this hospital will be the first to specialise in the provision of clinical services to wildlife.
“There are other animal hospitals throughout the region and throughout the country but none that specialise in wildlife. As a rehab centre for wildlife, we get a lot of calls and provide services that can’t be found elsewhere. Sometimes when injured wildlife is found, people may try to take them to a veterinarian or to other means where there is little expertise. Some may not know how to house, feed or treat these injured animals; We want to provide the solution by combining the expertise with the proper facilities,” he said.
The facility is being constructed using a de-commissioned De Novo 40-foot shipping container which was donated to the centre.
As the pandemic has slurred business and expansion plans for many centres in the country, Meade said the centre chose to move forward with its plans of building the hospital. Costs so far have been mitigated due to “smart buying”, of secondhand materials and generous contributions of willing citizens, he said.
“There was a depression throughout the entire country with the pandemic, there were less and less people visiting but more and more calls about injured wildlife, perhaps because people were spending more time at home. We at the centre had to adapt and part of that was pushing through with the hospital. So far, we have been buying some things secondhand, sourcing supplies in innovative ways,” he said.
The four-room structure will consist of an admissions room, examination room, a full surgical suite and a recovery ward. Meade said the hospital would be equipped with ultrasound technology, X-ray machines, computer analysis for blood work and sanitation spaces.
With a focus on wild animals. It will also attempt to tackle the issue of strays by providing free spaying and neutering services to dog and cat owners throughout the country.
Every drop counts
Medical services will be provided through 14 visiting veterinarians who are specialised in different fields.
While much of the physical infrastructure is already completed, Meade estimated at least $75,000 is needed to purchase necessary equipment. With an estimated cost of $1.2 million in total, he said the centre is depending on the generosity and shared interest of its patrons.
“My mom always said you can fill a bucket drop by drop. Right now, it is particularly hard to ask people to donate things but all I can say is if you are able to, please consider it. We fund these initiatives often through the $13 donations from young visitors who saved money to visit and see the animals. We have been doing this for 16 years and this hospital would provide services for animals that we don’t necessarily think of in our day to day. If you can’t contribute financially or with your services, please, take the time to share this information with someone who can. When this project is completed, it will be Trinidad and Tobago’s hospital. It will be ours,” said Meade.
The ECWC can be reached at their website http://wildliferescuett.org or via telephone at (868) 366-4369 for more information on donations.