Aspiring ophthalmologists have been able to successfully complete their examination on home soil for the first time.
Earlier this month, Trinidad and Tobago served as a location for the Royal College of Ophthalmologists 2022 RCOphth Refraction Certificate and 2022 Part 2 FRCOphth Oral examinations.
It was hosted by the Ophthalmological Society of Trinidad and Tobago (OSTT), with support from Caribbean Vitreous and Retina Surgery Ltd (CVRS) and Trinidad Eye Hospital, at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain.
Dylan Costello, head of examinations at the college, along with a delegation of examiners from the United Kingdom, conducted the exams together with five local consultant ophthalmologists.
The local team of examiners included OSTT president Dr Vishwamitra Ramdath along with Dr Shivanand Ramdeen, Dr Josh Ramkissoon, Dr Ronnie Bhola and Dr Vineeth Kumar.
Six candidates took both exams.
A news release concerning the event said the candidates “were extremely thankful for the opportunity to have sat the exams right here in their home country”.
Previously, candidates would have had to travel to the United Kingdom or other overseas locations for these exams.
“This historic moment was a significant opportunity for all aspiring ophthalmologists to sit these exams for the first time, not only in the Caribbean region, but in the Western Hemisphere,” the release added.
Next year, the exams will be held between March 13-17. Application dates will be between November 2022 and January 2023.
“As we look forward to the 2023 examinations, we also look forward to having more exam candidates and aspiring ophthalmologists from Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region as well as more examiners from the Caribbean’s ophthalmology fraternity.
This is a wonderful opportunity for the study and practice of ophthalmology in the region,” the release said.