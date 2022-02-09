A Princes Town woman was hospitalised after she was doused with hot water on Sunday.

Faith Roberts, 18, was said to be in serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A police report said that at around 4 p.m. Roberts was outside her home at Glenroy Settlement, off Buen Intention Road, where she had an argument with a close female relative who lives nearby.

Police were told that the relative left the argument, but returned five minutes later and allegedly threw hot water on Roberts.

The relative then ran from the scene.

Roberts was taken by a relative to the Princes Town District Hospital.

At around 5.30 p.m. PCs Guevarra and Rambhajan went to the hospital where the victim was interviewed.

PC Rambhajan reported that he requested a statement from the victim, however she declined, and indicated that she was in too much pain at the time but would gave a statement at a later date.

She was transferred to the SFGH for further treatment.

Officers have made checks for the alleged offender, however she has not been found, police said.

When the Express visited Roberts’ home on Tuesday, relatives declined to comment on the incident, with a relative saying that the matter was in the hands of the police.

PC Rambhajan is continuing investigations.

