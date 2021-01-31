Three men who were allegedly caught trafficking two firearms and
a quantity of ammunition yesterday are expected to appear before
a magistrate on February 1st 2021.
The trio, CURT FERDINAND, 54, of Gonzales Street, Guapo,
DARRYL GRANT, 38, of New Lands Village, Guayaguayare, and
DAVID RIQUE, 51, of Ferria Circular, Guayaguayare, will appear
virtually before a Mayaro Magistrate on Monday, after being jointly
charged by Cpl Neaves of the South-Western Division (SWD).
Cpl Neaves charged the three men with trafficking in firearms,
possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The charges arose from an incident on January 29th in which
SWD officers stopped a Nissan Almera in the Mayaro district
where they allegedly found two homemade shotguns and 15
rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.