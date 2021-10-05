A police constable who was shot during a confrontation with a relative two weeks ago has died.
PC Brandon Borrell died about 7.30 a.m. yesterday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he had been hospitalised since the incident being treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The matter has since been referred to the Homicide Bureau, and this unit is expected to take over enquiries.
Borrell was shot about 10.15 p.m. on September 22, at his home along 11th Street, Barataria.
At the time, he was said to have engaged in a confrontation with a relative.
It was alleged he picked up a knife and swung at the woman, injuring her left arm.
The woman allegedly grabbed the officer’s licensed firearm and shot at him once, hitting him in his lower torso. The police and paramedics were notified, and a team of officers led by Cpl Boney and PC Morris responded.