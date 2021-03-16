A 47-year-old woman claims that 16 years ago, murder/kidnap suspect Andrew Morris abducted her and threw her over the very precipice where Andrea Bharatt’s body was found in the Heights of Aripo.
The tearful woman said she is lucky to be alive today and she believes that she finally got justice after Morris died whilst in police custody earlier this year.
The woman said she believes that there was a gang of criminals in the Arima area preying on women for years.
The woman shared her story with the Express last Wednesday at a Port of Spain office.
She said it was 16 years ago as her daughter was three months old at the time.
“I was working at a drugstore in Arima as a supervisor. A group of guys, about four or five of them, walk into the drugstore and stood by the door area and I called my boss and told her something was wrong...I don’t know if they wanted to rob the place. She told me to lock up and leave,” she said.
“I left the pharmacy at around 10.30 p.m. and went to the Dial to get a taxi. There was one white ‘P’ car on the stand as it was a Sunday,” she said.
“Morris was in the passenger seat in front and a young dark guy sat next to me, I was right behind the driver,” she added.
The woman said they were proceeding to Valencia where she lived at the time and then the driver said he had a passenger to drop off in Aripo.
“I felt uncomfortable and pulled out my phone and was talking to my boyfriend. Halfway up to Aripo I began to scream and they took away the phone,” she said.
The woman said the car went to Aripo.
“Exactly where they found the child’s body (Andrea) is exactly where they pushed me down. The three of them came down. They ask me for the drugstore keys and money,” she said but she did not have these items.
The woman said they took her handbag from her.
She said one of the men took the medicine from her bag and gave it back to her.
“Morris cursed him and and slapped it out of my hand. I started to pray and he told me to shut up, don’t pray. I remember Morris put a gun to my back. I said Lord please help these people who are doing this to me. Forgive them for what they are doing to me. It angered Morris. I was crying. Morris put the gun behind me and said today is the day I going to die,” she said.
“At the same time two vehicles passed by and the light on the vehicles fell right on us. I don’t know if that is what scared them off. He (Morris) told me to lie down in the mud, face down and don’t move. I thought they were going to shoot me and leave. They climbed out and left me there and when everything was quiet I climbed out,” she said.
“I called at two houses on my left hand side, nobody answered, I kept walking and there was a chicken farm on the right hand side. I told the guy what happened to me and he called the Arima Police Station and they told him it didn’t have any vehicles. So Arima called Tunapuna and Tunapuna came up with a vehicle with two police officers,” she continued.
The woman said she went into the police car with the two officers and they took her to her Valencia home.
She said they asked her if she wanted to go to the Arima health facility but she responded she just wanted to go home.
“They took a statement from me inside the vehicle and said they would give it to the Valencia police post,” she said.
“I was so shaken. I laid in my bed and replayed everything in my mind. I kept thinking that I would not see my daughter again or my mom, that would have been the end of it,” she said.
‘Constant in my head’
“The images of these guys were constant in my head. His face, Morris, has not left my mind over all these years. I was sitting on my bed watching TV when I saw his photo and I said ‘Oh my God!’ My daughter was next to me asking what happened and I just held on to her and I cried and cried and cried. I started saying ‘he’s dead, he’s dead, thank God he’s dead’. “They were not wearing any masks. That is why I remembered his face. His face was the same features, everything, it had just gotten a bit fatter,” she said.
“I haven’t forgotten his face because he was the one who was aggressive to me. I think I am lucky to be alive, I am sure that God heard my prayers that night,” she said.
She disclosed that last year she underwent a near-death surgery and she believes she lived to be able to see the news of Morris’ death.
The woman said she is terrified of travelling and still suffers from anxiety attacks.
“I am still afraid. I fear for my daughter as we live in the Arima area and she goes to school,” she said.
The woman said she believes she got away but there may be many women who were not so fortunate, including Andrea.
She said women are at risk and she wants to see the total removal of “PH” taxis.
“I don’t want them to regularise the P system. Get rid of it completely. If you have nothing to hide you will transfer to H,” she said.
Morris was 35 at the time of his death and would have been 19 according to the woman’s recollection of her criminal attack.
Police arrested Morris on January 31, 2021 in connection with the kidnapping of 23-year-old law clerk Bharatt.
He died on February 1, while in police custody.
The police stated that Morris was apprehended at his home and taken to the Arima hospital the same day.
They stated he refused food and medical treatment and collapsed twice from a chair.
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Morris resisted arrest and attacked the police at his home.
Police officers also suffered injuries.
A private autopsy conducted by pathologist Professor Hubert Daisley on Morris found that there were multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma on Morris’ face, skull, chest, back, abdomen and limbs.
According to police records, Morris had a matter pending before the court for robbery with aggravation.
Police information indicates that between 2006 and 2018, Morris was before the courts for seven matters, including marijuana possession, motor vehicle larceny, and robbery.
Three of these matters were dismissed and discharged.
At the time of his death the records show Morris had one matter before the Siparia Magistrates’ Court dating back to 2006, for robbery with aggravation.
In February 2018 he was charged with possession of marijuana and fined $3,000 by the Arima Magistrates’ Court
In March 2018 he was charged with possession of marijuana and fined $2,500 by the Marabella Court.
Prior to this, in December 2008, Morris was charged with possession of marijuana and fined $1,000 by the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
He had three cases dismissed.
In February 2009 he was charged with larceny of a vehicle.
The case was discharged by the Arima adult court.
In 2011 he was charged with larceny and the case dismissed by the St Joseph adult court.
In April 2015 he was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. The case was discharged by the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court.
According to the records, Morris is listed as a truck driver.
He was one of two suspects who died in police custody in connection with Bharatt’s murder.
The second was Joel Balcon, 36, aka Devon Charles, who died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The TTPS had stated that Balcon was injured when he tried to escape police custody and was taken to hospital, where he remained up to his death.
Balcon had charges against him for more than 70 offences, including rape, grievous sexual assault, kidnapping and larceny.
Up to the time of his death, 46 of these cases were still pending.
Two separate investigations are being conducted into the deaths of Morris and Belcon - one by the TTPS and another by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
Andrea Bharatt was found dead on February 4, 2021. Her body was discovered down a precipice off the roadway in Heights of Aripo.
She was kidnapped on January 29, 2021 after leaving work at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
An autopsy conducted at the Forensic Science Centre, in Federation Park, was inconclusive.
A private second autopsy performed by Daisley found that Bharatt died from blunt force trauma injuries to her head.