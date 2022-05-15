Trini featured on TLC's 90 day fiancé

Remember that Bobby Caldwell 1970s hit, “What You Won’t Do for Love”? Well, Trinidadian Shaeeda Sween can definitely say that she’s gone the distance for it. Coming from Tunapuna, Sween is the first Trinbagonian to appear on the popular TLC reality dating show — 90 Day Fiancé — which debuted in 2014 and is now in its ninth season. Cherisse Moe got this exclusive interview in this week's Her Magazine.
Based on the autopsy report on infant Kimani Francis, which showed death was caused by drowning, police investigators are now building a case of negligence that could lead to a charge of manslaughter against a person of interest in the case.
Whether the statements and evidence being collected by police will be sufficient to support such an indictment will be determined when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is asked to review the file.
BAIL in the sum of $.5 million has been granted to a Diego Martin man who was charged with the shooting death of another man in 2003.
He is the second person to be granted bail for the capital offence after the Appeal Court ruled earlier this year that Section 5 of the Bail Act that precluded those accused of murder from applying for bail was unconstitutional.
“We want water now! We shouldn’t have to be begging for water.”
This was the plea of at least 30 Icacos residents who gathered to protest yesterday morning after what they say have been countless dry months without a reliable supply from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
The residents were accompanied by councillor for the area, Shankar Teelucksingh, at Icacos Junction to voice their concerns.