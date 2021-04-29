MARTIME GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY has been ordered to pay $1 million to the family of an electrician who was knocked down by a car on Labour Day back in 2012.
Harrylal Mongroo along with four other people were killed when the car crashed into them while at Palance Bar in El Dorado on June 19 of that year. Mongroo was standing outside when a car driven by Ken Gomez crossed the west bound lane, mounted the pavement and struck him, causing severe injuries which resulted in his death at the scene.
In its court action, Mongroo’s estate stated that before the accident, the 30-year-old licenced electrician was in good health, a happy person and enjoyed a normal expectation of happy and healthy life. It was stated that he lost the normal expectation of life and his estate suffered loss, damage and was put to expense.
Justice Joan Charles last week had to determine whether Martime should pay any awards as it pertained to Ken Gomez the driver of the car at the time of the accident, Anthony Victor - the person who was insured by the company, and Darrell Nicholls - the person to whom Victor sold the car.
Gomez has the pending matter before the court pertaining to the incident. He did not defend this claim.
Maritime contended that Victor was insured by the firm but there were breaches of the policy. It stated that it was only after the collision that it “obtained knowledge” of the sale and transfer of the vehicle to Nicholls who was under the age of 25 and who used the vehicle for hire.
Maritime did acknowledge that the policy was renewed from September 2009 until the accident.
It asserted that Victor did not authorize or permit or consent for the car to be driven by anyone other than Nicholls, including Gomez and that Gomez did not drive the said vehicle as Victor’s servant or agent.
Victor gave a defence statement but Charles said that during cross examination he undermined his case and Maritime’s case, contradicting both their pleaded cases as well as their evidence. The court found that “absolutely no reliance can be placed on his testimony.”
It said that Maritime relied upon the receipts adduced by Victor as proof of payment for the car by Nicholls as well as a receipt from the Licensing Office in Arima as evidence of the transfer of the car before the accident. Charles however said, “The outrageous lies on these two matters to which Mr. Victor confessed have caused me to reject in its entirety his claim that the car had been sold to the third defendant (Nicholls) prior to the accident (and) the transfer had been effected at the Licensing Office.”
It was also said that Victor’s confession that he conspired with others including an employee at Maritime, to produce false receipts, led to the conclusion that these acts were done in order for him “to avoid liability and to deliberately deceive the court.”
While the court sought to have the employee return to complete cross examination, these efforts were unsuccessful up to the time that attorneys withdrew their request for her attendance.
The judge added that, “Having determined that the evidence relating to the sale/parting with possession of the subject vehicle to be unreliable, I also concluded that Mr. Victor’s evidence that the First Defendant (Gomez) was driving without his consent/permission/authorization was also unreliable. It is clear from the evidence that Mr. Victor knew both the Third (Nicholls) and First Defendants (Gomez) - they lived in his neighbourhood and he enjoyed a close relationship in particular with the Third Defendant. The Second Defendant (Victor) owned the vehicle and was the insured.”
She added, “Having determined that the evidence relating to the sale/parting with possession of the subject vehicle to be unreliable, I also concluded that Mr. Victor’s evidence that the First Defendant (Gomez) was driving without his consent/permission/authorization was also unreliable.”
The judge concluded that Gomez drove the car with Gomez’s permission/consent at the time of the accident and, with Maritime as the insurer, it was liable to pay the award given by the court in the judgment.
Judgement was ordered for the claimants against Gomez, Victor and Maritime. Charles ordered damages for negligence of Gomez who drove the car.
Charles said that Mongroo’s estate is entitled to recover damages and/or is entitled to an award. Among the headings considered was loss of earnings for his lost years and special damages.
A total of $20,000 in damages was ordered for the loss of expectation of Mongroo’s life and agreed special damages in the sum of $19,500.
It was also ordered that “The Fourth Defendant (Maritime) as the authorized Insurers of (the) motor vehicle … on 19th June 2012, do pay the judgment sum of one million dollars made against the Second Defendant (Gomez), inclusive of interest and costs.”
One million dollars is the maximum figure for which an insurer is liable under Section 4(2)(c) of the Motor Vehicle Insurance Third Party Risks Act Chapter 48:51.
The claimants were represented by attorney Yaseen Ahmed instructed by Chantelle Le Gall. Attorney Kera Cuffie-Antrobus represented Victor while attorney Ronnie Persad instructed by Narissa Jasmath Sahadeo appeared on behalf of Maritime.