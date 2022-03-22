A manhunt was under way last night in communities such as Caura and Tacarigua in the search for three of five men who escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on Sunday night.
The missing individuals are Anthony Seepersad aka Rajesh/Rakesh Sandookee, 28, of Penco Street, Chaguanas; Kurien Douglas, 26, of Woodbrook; and Shaquille Drayton aka Jabari Williams, 30, of Bayshore, Marabella, as well as Loogie Street, Siparia.
Two persons, Kevin Jagdeo, 32, and Theon Thomas, 23, of Ramdeen Trace, Penal, were captured within 24 hours of their escape.
Seepersad was in custody on charges relating to larceny of a motor vehicle while Douglas was in custody for offences of robbery with violence. Drayton was in custody for assault.
About 10.30 p.m., Sunday personnel at the prison, located along the Golden Grove Road in Arouca, were making checks to the dormitory area when they heard a “strange flapping noise” from the southern side of the area.
Upon checking, it was observed that the BRC wire had been cut, and the galvanise sheeting had been raised.
Five inmates in that cell were unaccounted for.
An alarm was immediately raised, and the police were notified.
A massive operation was undertaken, including officers from the Arouca Police Station, the North Central (NC) Task Force, the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, The Air Support Mobile Unit, and others.
Jagdeo, from El Socorro Extension Road, San Juan, was recaptured about 30 minutes later along Trincity Boulevard in the vicinity of Dinsley Government School.
The recaptured prisoner was brought to the Arouca Police Station where he was positively identified by prison personnel.
Then at about 4.12 p.m. yesterday, officers of the Northern Division Task Force (Area Central) and the Special Investigations Unit, along with other personnel, received key intelligence that Thomas had been sighted at the home of a relative along Community Drive, Mt D’Or.
The officers set up units along key points in the area and executed a search warrant. Thomas attempted to escape upon seeing the police. The officers gave chase and were able to detain him a short distance away.
Thomas and Jagdeo are now facing an additional charge of escaping lawful custody.
The Express was told that all five prisoners were initially being held at Carrera Island, but had been brought to the Arouca prison recently to participate in a rehabilitation programme.
Residents alarmed
Residents of Tacarigua and Caura, where searches were focused yesterday, said they were alarmed by the incident. A few of them shared CCTV footage of the escapees walking along the roadways of their communities on social media sites.
“I can’t believe that this happened. I saw videos of them walking along the streets like normal this morning. I’m just glad no one was hurt,” Caura resident Lisette Pierre told the Express.
Another resident told the Express that he was outside on the roadway going home when he encountered a group of men he didn’t know.
“They seemed nervous, but they didn’t seem violent or angry or anything like that. One of them just asked me for money and I told him I didn’t have, and they told me good night. They were polite. It was only this morning (Monday) when I saw their pictures online I realised it was the escapees. So I’m glad I got away,” a Tacarigua resident said.
In Mt D’Or, residents said they were surprised to learn that Thomas had come to the community.
“Well he lives in South and from time to time we know he would come to visit his family up here. But I didn’t think this was where he would come immediately after all that. It just seemed like that wasn’t a good idea,” said a man who only gave his name as Michael.
Investigations launched
Speaking with the Express yesterday, acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar said the Prison Service had launched a preliminary enquiry into incident. However, he stressed, from his preliminary information, he did not have reason to believe his officers had been negligent.
“As it relates to this specific case, from the information I have, I don’t think this was a sense of negligence by the officers. Far from it. They were doing routine checks because they heard a strange noise which turned out to be the noise of the men breaking out. Their readiness to act by investigating that noise prevented further break-outs, as that part of the dormitory houses ten persons,” Ramoutar said.
He added that, contrary to information in the media, the five inmates who escaped were not considered high-risk.
“They were volunteers who were brought from Carrera (Island) on Friday to partake in a programme we have on auto bodywork and shaping, so that they could increase the skills they have for when they were to be released. Four of those guys were expected to be released next year, and one in 24 (2024). So they weren’t deemed as high risks individuals. But the dormitory they were placed in clearly had a defect, and it appears as though they saw the opportunity and they took it,” Ramoutar said.
He noted that prisoners from that wing of the building were moved yesterday as all the dormitories had a similar design.
He added that the Prison Service was currently in the process of looking to modify and strengthen the area.
Ramoutar also noted that he had spoken to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds several times during the day, and had given him requisite updates and information on the incident.
Association concerned
President of the Prison Officers’ Association Ceron Richards, who also spoke with the Express, said the situation had left him concerned.
“At this moment, I have to say that I am happy that none of our officers were hurt in this endeavour, as this has been the situation in the past. And I hope that the individuals are recaptured soon. However, it highlights the need for an infrastructural upgrade in the facilities. Those dormitories are in dire need of repair, and have been for some time. The infrastructure, dare I say, is dilapidated, and ought to be broken down and rebuilt. We are in the business of security. It’s part of our watchwords. And while we have dynamic security teams, we are lacking in proper static structures and infrastructures. And that cannot be,” Richards said.
He added that he believed this was unacceptable, as external companies were receiving “big-money contracts” to move prisoners - even during the pandemic.
“More money is typically spent on transportation that the actual upgrade of security. This was the case before the pandemic hit is. And then when prisoners were ordered to attend courts virtually, that was cut somewhat but not totally. Persons are still receiving money to move prisoners some 200 or 300 feet, from one building to another, for court. And that money could have been invested elsewhere, in vehicles, upgrading facilities, security systems and so on. It is the view of the association that we have to rethink and refocus how the taxpayers’ hard-earned money is spent,” Richards said.
EWMSC escape
Even before five men escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, a prisoner escaped while at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on Saturday afternoon.
He was recaptured in San Fernando on Sunday night.
It was around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday that an exercise was conducted and officers intercepted a vehicle near the St Joseph Village traffic lights, along the San Fernando By-Pass.
Eliakim Joseph was recaptured and taken to the St Joseph police station.
Richards commented on this issue and noted that structures should also be put in place at the hospital to ensure this did not repeat.
“Where there is a prison, there will always be escape. And it becomes even more tricky when you’re holding prisoners in areas that are not prisons. So we need to step our game up. The State needs to give serious consideration to a wing, or an area dedicated for the treatment of inmates. There has to be secured places for inmates because they are not normal persons in public, they are incarcerated and I’m not pointing fingers and blaming. I’m just saying there must be a standard through which we operate,” Richards said.
Asked about this, Ramoutar said he agreed with the position of the POA president, however, he added that it all came down to funding, from construction of relevant infrastructure as well as the maintenance of the infrastructure and personnel to operate it.