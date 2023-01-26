A prisoner who claimed he was beaten by a police officer, while at the San Fernando magistrates’ court back in 2016, on Tuesday had his matter dismissed.
Justice Frank Seepersad said that, while the issue of assault and battery on prisoners cannot be marginalised and minimised, as the State has a duty to ensure that those in its charge and custody are kept safe and the court must protect the rights of individuals, an assessment must be done to ensure that the required degree of evidence is before the court to find whether there was an unjustified attack or use of force.
David Sooklal was ordered to pay the defendant’s cost, assessed at $14,000.
Sooklal filed a claim for assault and battery. The Attorney General was named as the defendant.
Sooklal, who is currently at the Maximum Security Prison on a murder charge, claimed that on January 7, 2016, an officer told him he was “charged for his family, what you go do now?” and he was pushed while on the stairs of one of the court’s holding bays. He said he fell and hit his hip and also claimed that he was kicked on his chest, legs, back and buttocks for about 30 to 40 seconds.
Sooklal also claimed he was struck with a lock to the side of his head and also hit in his mouth.
In his statement, Sooklal added that he was choked and also cuffed in his head and face and also sustained an injury to his eye.
Sooklal alleged that he had to beg for his life and pleaded with the officer to stop beating him.
He said he was then taken into the holding area downstairs and eventually received medical treatment from emergency personnel.
Constable Basdeo Rampersad denied the allegations made by Sooklal.
He said while in the dock of the second court, the claimant was not being cooperative and did not want Rampersad to hold him.
He said Sooklal escaped the handcuff by removing his left hand as they were going down the steps and he struck Rampersad two blows on his face.
Rampersad said he sustained injuries to his right nostril and his left cheek.
There was a struggle and, Rampersad said, in an attempt to subdue Sooklal, he used reasonable force to defend himself and secure the prisoner.
They eventually fell and he was then able to handcuff Sooklal.
Rampersad was cross-examined in the matter by attorney Gerald Ramdeen while Sooklal faced questions from attorney Rajiv Sookoo who represented the Attorney General.
Judge: This is not a tea party
The judge found that Rampersad was telling the truth.
The judge found that Rampersad was telling the truth.
While there was a discrepancy as to whether Rampersad was struck with or without the handcuff being on Sooklal’s hand, Seepersad said the incident occurred in a short space of time and time had also elapsed since 2016.
He also believed that Rampersad was escorting the prisoner, holding the handcuffs to the front and standing to the side as they came down the steps.
Although Rampersad admitted that it was a serious issue that a prisoner’s hand could become free from the handcuffs, he said that the type of handcuff that was used, the officer would use his discretion as to the tightness to ensure comfort to the prisoner.
The judge said the medical certificate for Sookal did not support the type of attack that he claimed he faced.
Seepersad said more than likely the injuries Sooklal sustained occurred as a result of the fall, the push to his chest and Rampersad placing of the knee on his chest to subdue him and to replace the handcuffs.
Rampersad described the ground as being rough, jagged concrete surface and Seepersad believed that the tactical clothing he was wearing gave him additional protection and he, therefore, sustained fewer injuries from the fall as did Sooklal.
He also said that no reports were made by Sooklal to the Police Complaints Authority if there were statements made about a family connection to Rampersad.
He accepted Rampersad’s evidence and felt that it was more likely than not that he was attacked by Sooklal.
Seepersad said he was aware of how prisoners become agitated when they meet a justice of the peace or a different magistrate and are given adjournment dates.
He said such may have been the case with Sooklal on that day.
He added, “This is not a tea party setting, it’s an active courtroom where people’s emotions and tensions could be high.”
The court found it is more likely than not that the claimant acted in a hostile way when he was not afforded the hearing he expected but that Rampersad, acting in self defence, was reasonable and proportionate and did not use excessive force against him.
Sooklal’s case was dismissed.
Sooklal was ordered to pay the defendant’s cost,
Attorney Nisa Simons instructed Sookoo in the matter, while attorney Darryl Heeralal instructed Ramdeen.