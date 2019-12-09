The husband of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Dr Gregory Bissessar- has been discharged from hospital.
The former Prime Minister thanked well wishers as she informed via get Facebook page that Dr Bissessar was out of hospital.
"Thank You All. Dr Greg Bissessar has been discharged from hospital Sunday afternoon and is in stable condition. We both want to thank you all for your prayers and good wishes." stated Persad-Bissessar.
Dr Bissessar was taken to the St Clair hospital on Friday after experiencing chest pains.
He underwent a medical procedure.
After spending two nights at the hospital under close observation doctors yesterday gave Dr Bissessar the green light to head home.
Dr Bissessar underwent a triple bypass surgery at the same hospital in 2011.
He is now home resting comfortably.