ki

FORMER Chutney Soca Monarch Kris Veeshal Persad aka “KI” was beaten by a group of men in a restaurant in Florida on Friday night.

Persad posted a video on his Facebook page which showed a bandage to the right side of his head, bruises on his head, eye, and arms.

When his video was reposted on social media, the “Single Forever” artiste commented to social media users that the attack was “random”, and it happened when he went to use the washroom facilities at the restaurant as he waited for his meal.

A picture of one the alleged attackers was posted to his Facebook page.

Persad appeared to be in good spirits in the 54-second video as he chuckled in between his relating the event.

He explained in the video clip how the assault occurred, “Imagine I come quite Florida to get my ass cut. All my hands, I think this eye bloodshot. So, we in a restaurant last night. Some fella took me for some wrong idea or something. Or whatever it is, I heard him talking when I was going into the bathroom in the restaurant. I heard him talking like ‘I don’t care who he is’. Like he had it in his mind or what not. I just got a slap and then he take he beer bottle and he break it on my face here. I got cut up all over. I remember I was on the ground. I watched up and they were just beating me. They stamped on my head, my belly, my back. They beat me real bad boy. Six of them. For the love of chutney eh.”

Kris “KI” Persad

Kris “KI” Persad

Persad won the title of Chutney Soca Monarch on three occasions in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Hundreds of fans posted get-well messages to his social media pages and expressed their outrage over the incident.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Kamla, yuh lie!’

‘Kamla, yuh lie!’

Resorting to the vernacular to emphasise his point, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley described as a “pistoratic lie” the allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that Government had targeted UNC members for prosecution.

Watchman found dead at workplace

Watchman found dead at workplace

Night watchman Edwin Simon was found dead at his workplace in Balmain, Couva, yesterday morning.

An employee arrived at Universal Projects Ltd around 7.15 a.m. and found Simon, who was also known as Lion, lying face down and motionless in the security booth. His feet were bound and his hands were behind his back. Items in the booth were broken and ransacked.

DPP: I will respond to PM ‘in my time’

DPP: I will respond to PM ‘in my time’

Contacted yesterday for comment on the Prime Minister’s statements, DPP Roger Gaspard said he had heard everything the Prime Minister said at the meeting, but would respond “in my time”.

$40M SPENT ON NEW DPP OFFICE

$40M SPENT ON NEW DPP OFFICE

About 45 million in taxpayers’ dollars has been spent to date on an unoccupied building at the corner of Park and Henry streets, Port of Spain, which is supposed to house the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The building, which was once occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), was retrofitted by the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) to the tune of $24 million three years ago.

Recommended for you