FORMER Chutney Soca Monarch Kris Veeshal Persad aka “KI” was beaten by a group of men in a restaurant in Florida on Friday night.
Persad posted a video on his Facebook page which showed a bandage to the right side of his head, bruises on his head, eye, and arms.
When his video was reposted on social media, the “Single Forever” artiste commented to social media users that the attack was “random”, and it happened when he went to use the washroom facilities at the restaurant as he waited for his meal.
A picture of one the alleged attackers was posted to his Facebook page.
Persad appeared to be in good spirits in the 54-second video as he chuckled in between his relating the event.
He explained in the video clip how the assault occurred, “Imagine I come quite Florida to get my ass cut. All my hands, I think this eye bloodshot. So, we in a restaurant last night. Some fella took me for some wrong idea or something. Or whatever it is, I heard him talking when I was going into the bathroom in the restaurant. I heard him talking like ‘I don’t care who he is’. Like he had it in his mind or what not. I just got a slap and then he take he beer bottle and he break it on my face here. I got cut up all over. I remember I was on the ground. I watched up and they were just beating me. They stamped on my head, my belly, my back. They beat me real bad boy. Six of them. For the love of chutney eh.”
Persad won the title of Chutney Soca Monarch on three occasions in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Hundreds of fans posted get-well messages to his social media pages and expressed their outrage over the incident.