ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will have his final shot at the podium when the 26-year-old lines up in the men’s 50m freestyle final from 6.39 a.m. today at the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships, currently take place in Melbourne, Australia.
Carter had signalled his intentions with a national record 20.70 seconds in heat nine of 11, to be the second fastest after the preliminaries. But Carter’s Caribbean counterpart, the Cayman islands’ Jordan Crook, 20, has proven the man to beat, blazing to a quick 20.36 seconds in a new national record time, in heat six. At the semi-final stage, Carter was a bit slower, finishing tied in fifth overall after touching third in semi-final one, in 20.94.
But in what is expected to be the fastest and most contested men’s 50m free in history–with all eight finalists dipping under 21 seconds–the first time ever this has happened–to reach the final eight, Crook underlined that his earlier exploits was no fluke, scorching to a 20.31 top-seed, the fastest by almost half a second.
Crook, a sophomore at the University of Tennessee–TTO’s top junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman’s soon-to-be alma mater–employed thunderous underwater dolphin kicks to great effect to put distance between himself and the competition. Second-seed is Commonwealth champion Ben Proud (20.76) with Szebaztian Szabo the third fastest in 20.86, all three coming from semi-final two.
Besides Carter are the two-time men’s 100m champion Kyle Chalmers (20.91) from Australia, Great Britain’s Lewis Edward Burris (20.94) as well as the French pair of Florent Manaudou (20.95) and Maxime Grousset (20.97).
Carter also placed seventh in his penultimate event yesterday morning, the men’s 50m backstroke, touching in 23.12 seconds. After claiming the 100m title earlier in the meet, USA veteran Ryan Murphy doubled up, taking the men’s 50m back crown in 22.64 ahead of Australia’s Isaac Cooper (22.83) and Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (22.74.
Fourth was Italy’s Lorenzo Mora (22.81) with South Africa’s Pieter Coetze fifth in 22.34. Greece’s Apostolos Christou in 23.10, then Carter with Germany’s Marek Ulrich (23.37) rounding out the field.
Cooper in top form
In the heats on the previous day, Carter was second in heat five of six in the 50m back, touching the time-pad in 23.07 behind South Africa’s Pieter Coetze (23.01), to advance to the semi-finals. In semi-final number one, the 26-year-old Carter was third in 22.90, behind 18-year-old Cooper, who stroked his way to the top seed in a new junior world-record and new Oceanic and Australian record time of 22.52. He finished ahead of the USA’s 2016 Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy (22.74).
Carter, the former University of Southern California (USC) graduate had been in top form, coming from last month’s 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup, in which he swam unbeaten in the 50m backstroke, fly, and freestyle events. The total prize money for the “Worlds” is US$2.1 million for the highest-ranked swimmers in individual events and for the best-ranked teams in relay events.
The prize money will be equally distributed to men and women for individual athletes and relay teams from first to eighth places. Individual and relay events will also see swimmers earning prizes of US$10,000 for first-place finishes, US$8,000 for second, and US$7,000 for third placings. There will also be US$25,000 paid to the swimmers establishing a new world record during the Championships.