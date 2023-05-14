The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago has voiced its opposition to the Administration of Justice Amendment (Trial By Judge Alone) Bill, which it says appears to be part of a legislative agenda to abolish jury trials entirely.
It made its position clear that jury trials should be left alone.
The association said before any move is made to abolish jury trials, there must be consultation with the public.
LATT expressed its views in a letter to Clerk of the Senate Brian Caesar on Friday.
The bill was debated in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Friday, with Attorney General Reginald Armour arguing that judge-alone trials were not an infringement on a person’s constitutional rights.
He said judge-alone trials had “tremendous potential” to reduce the backlog of cases, as well as reduce the length of time a person has to wait for their trial to begin as there would be no lengthy jury selection process.
But in its letter, LATT said trial by one’s peers is a long-standing expectation of working democracies.
“Any attempt to abolish jury trials should be after consultation with the citizenry which will be affected by it,” the association said.
“If it is thought that judge-alone trials will expedite matters, a look at how many judge-alone trials have been heard over the last two years may be useful. This must be followed by outcomes. Were there appeals and what percentage of the number which concluded in convictions, if appeals have been lodged, how many have been overturned on appeal?”
Further, the association, which is headed by Senior Counsel Lynette Seebaran-Suite, said there is little trust by accused people in the judge-alone system, and an accused person is unlikely to choose a judge-alone trial in the current atmosphere where confidence in the Judiciary has been eroded.
“This may be seen by the fact that hundreds of citizens have had no choice but to remain in inhumane and crowded conditions in our prisons instead of choosing judge-alone trial. We are now saying to a citizen that issues pertaining to his life and liberty which are constitutionally protected must be pushed down the list of priority. His case is a statistic purportedly in an effort to erode backlog. This is unacceptable,” LATT said in the letter signed by its secretary, Bijili Lalla.
Armour argued on Friday that few people want to be jurors.
Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal also argued that it was a lengthy and costly process to select jurors, many of whom then make “excuses” as to why they should be exempted from jury duty.
But LATT said citizens place value on serving as jurors.
“It is one of the few ways in which they may participate in the process of justice and see justice done. When crime is high, jurors tend to come forward and serve with alacrity,” the law body said.
On Friday, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell argued that the “common man” might not be able to understand complex matters if called upon to serve on a jury. He said cases involving complex financial crimes like money laundering, tax evasion and terrorist financing would not be easily understood by the average juror.
He said in such cases where specialised knowledge is required, a judge would be assisted by a suitably qualified lay assessor. (• See Page 9)
But LATT said in its letter that special juries are likely to include people who have the training, experience and knowledge about the issues.
The association questioned what was the need for the abolition of special juries and why lay assessors were required.
“Respectfully, the process of utilising lay assessors, the need for them, their selection, remuneration (saying that payment will come from the Consolidated Fund is unhelpful since almost all payments do) and openness to challenge need to be addressed fulsomely before any such process may be contemplated,” LATT said.
The bill also proposes a reduction in the size of a jury from 12 to nine in trials for murder and treason, and to six in trials other than murder or treason.
LATT said it had previously been invited by the AG to comment on this.
The association repeated its previous comments, saying:
“There is no magic in the number 12 or nine, as the case may be, although there is research which suggests that the greater the number of persons who deliberate then the greater the likelihood that a correct decision will be arrived at.
“The more minds which are brought to bear on the subject, the greater the chance that prejudices might be neutralised, the greater the chance that relevant evidence will be remembered and considered and that all arguments will be traversed,” LATT said.
LATT stressed that accused people are entitled to public trials and that transparency, accountability and fairness are in-built constitutionally into the trial process.