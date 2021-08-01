RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Trent’ to furlough 275 workers

TWO hundred and seventy-five workers attached to the Trent Restaurant Group will be furloughed for three months as the group’s operations are being suspended because of the non-viability of curbside and takeaway food service.

Baby Amari tests positive for Covid

Amari John, the two-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare medical condition, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is being treated at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility along with his mother.

PM: Focus on getting workers vaccinated

There have been no changes to the existing Covid-19 restrictions, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the focus now is on getting the population to accept the Covid-19 vaccine and to have the country in a state that would allow children to resume face-to-face classes in September. 

