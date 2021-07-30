The Ministry of Works and Transport notes with great concern the rapid occurrence of a landslip situated within the Victoria West District at Cipero Road between the 8.0km to 8.2km mark.
Minor slippage was observed during routine inspections in early July 2021, however, following the recent heavy rainfall on July 25, 2021, the landslip has worsened significantly. Adverse weather has continued to exacerbate the condition and presently, approximately 65% of the road width is affected.
It is noted that the condition of this section of the roadway is hazardous to road users at this time. Consequently, this section of the Cipero Road between 8.0 km to 8.2km will be closed off to vehicular traffic.
Road users may use the following alternative access routes as outlined below with the aid of the route map shown:
1. Commuters can journey from Cipero Road at the intersection of the M2 Ring Road (turn left), then (turn right) onto the Manahambre Road, (turn right) onto Naparima Mayaro Road, then (turn right) leading onto the St. Croix Road and return onto the Cipero Road.
2. Commuters can journey from Cipero Road at the intersection of the M2 Ring Road (turn left), then (turn right) onto the M1 Tasker Road, (turn right) onto Naparima Mayaro Road, then (turn right) leading onto the St. Croix Road and return onto the Cipero Road (please see attached map for ease of reference).
MOWT is pursuing emergency interim slope stabilization works following which connectivity of this roadway will be re-established. Subsequent updates will follow. Please be guided accordingly