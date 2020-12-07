A 56-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a relative's house.
The suspect, who resides in Princes Town, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual touching a minor on December 5 by WPC Ramroop of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The charges arose out of a report made by the victim that sometime between November and December last year while at the home of her cousin, she was sexually assaulted by the man.
The girl confided in her mother sometime afterwards, who then reported the matter to police in October.
The man was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday.